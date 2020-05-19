10 Outdated Disney Movies Parents Won't Show Their Kids, According to New Poll

They may have been your childhood staples, but parents today are keeping these Disney movies from their kids.

With screen time limits completely out the window due to the coronavirus pandemic and weeks on end indoors, my husband and I have been letting our 20-month-old watch more TV and movies than we otherwise would. When we couldn't take one more Blue's Clues episode or Trolls rewatch, we broke out the next social distancing tool up our sleeves: Disney+, Disney's streaming service.

Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, Moana, and Toy Story were all hits—we've got a major Buzz Lightyear fan on our hands—but when it came time to watch 1953's Peter Pan, we were struck by how outdated it was. I certainly didn't remember all of the racism and sexism. Between Peter Pan telling Wendy that "girls talk too much," the guns (!!), Tinker Bell trying to kill Wendy over jealousy, and the treatment of Native Americans (“What makes the red man red?"—seriously?!), I was happy when my son walked away to play with his toys and just wasn't that into it.

According to a recent OnBuy.com survey, 18 percent of parents were pretty unaware of just how inappropriate and outdated some Disney films are. However, 62 percent of parents surveyed said they didn't have an issue with watching these types of movies, and more than half said they would still let their kids watch them.

“I don’t think you should shield your children from anything. These films were made in a time, and as long as you explain it, and teach them that it’s not acceptable, then I don’t see anything wrong with it,” one parent said.

Another parent says that certain movies are just going to be off-limits in their home: “I don’t want my children watching these old films. I have a son and a daughter, and I don’t think either of them should be seeing those kinds of attitudes towards women, or the roles taken up by women. That combined with some of the awful racist stereotypes means it’s a no-go for my kids!”

The most inappropriate Disney movie, as voted by parents? Dumbo, hands-down. Here's the full list of movies parents ranked—from least to most problematic:

Toy Story 3 Bambi The Little Mermaid The Jungle Book Snow White The Aristocats Fantasia Beauty and the Beast Peter Pan Dumbo

Now many of these Disney movies are super nostalgic—the ones we grew up with as kids. So some parents are going to allow, or even encourage, their children to watch. If that's the case, these could be good opportunities to talk to your kids about racism, tolerance, and diversity. Nearly 30 percent of parents surveyed said they might let their kids watch the outdated/inappropriate movies, but cited their children's age as a factor so they could explain things a bit more.