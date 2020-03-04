Home Alone's Devin Ratray, A.K.A. 'Buzz,' to Host One-Night Airbnb Stay at Iconic Movie House
Hosted by Devin Ratray, who reprises his role as Buzz McCallister in Home Sweet Home Alone, the Airbnb experience will include plenty of junk food, booby traps—and even a real-life tarantula.
Live in Front of a Studio Audience Rounds Out Its Facts of Life Cast With Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn
Gabrielle Union and Allison Tolman also join the star-studded lineup of the ABC special television event.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy Reunite in Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: 'Sistaaaaahs!'
Hocus Pocus 2 stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy posed together in character as the Sanderson sisters.
Actress Who Played Young Version of Jennifer Garner's Character in 13 Going on 30 Turns 30!
Christa B. Allen, who portrayed a younger version of Jennifer Garner's character in the film, celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday.
We Now Know What Hocus Pocus 2 Is About
Plus: Another original cast member is returning alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.
Chris Evans Goes to Infinity and Beyond in Pixar's First Lightyear Teaser Trailer
Director Angus MacLane walks EW through the footage and teases the possible arrival of Emperor Zurg.