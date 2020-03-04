Movies

What movies do your kids want to see? Check our guide to children's films and DVDs, try our tips for planning a movie marathon, and more.

Home Alone's Devin Ratray, A.K.A. 'Buzz,' to Host One-Night Airbnb Stay at Iconic Movie House
Hosted by Devin Ratray, who reprises his role as Buzz McCallister in Home Sweet Home Alone, the Airbnb experience will include plenty of junk food, booby traps—and even a real-life tarantula.
Live in Front of a Studio Audience Rounds Out Its Facts of Life Cast With Jennifer Aniston, Kathryn Hahn
Gabrielle Union and Allison Tolman also join the star-studded lineup of the ABC special television event.
Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy Reunite in Hocus Pocus 2 First Look: 'Sistaaaaahs!'
Hocus Pocus 2 stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy posed together in character as the Sanderson sisters.
Actress Who Played Young Version of Jennifer Garner's Character in 13 Going on 30 Turns 30!
Christa B. Allen, who portrayed a younger version of Jennifer Garner's character in the film, celebrated her 30th birthday on Thursday.
We Now Know What Hocus Pocus 2 Is About
Plus: Another original cast member is returning alongside Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy.
Chris Evans Goes to Infinity and Beyond in Pixar's First Lightyear Teaser Trailer
Director Angus MacLane walks EW through the footage and teases the possible arrival of Emperor Zurg.
Ryan Gosling to Get All Dolled Up as Ken Opposite Margot Robbie in Barbie Movie
Life in plastic, it's fantastic!
It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown Making Triumphant Return to Broadcast Television!
2020 was the first year in decades that the Halloween classic didn't air.
Mark Your Calendars: Hallmark's 2021 Christmas Movie Schedule Is Here
Quentin Tarantino Says He's Stuck to a Childhood Promise to Never Give a 'Penny' to His Mom
JoJo Siwa Says She's Trying 'So Bad' to Get Kissing Scene with a Man Removed from Upcoming Movie
Samuel E. Wright, Voice of Sebastian the Crab in The Little Mermaid, Dies at 74

Ben Platt and His Blue Polo Are Back in First Dear Evan Hansen Trailer

Ben Platt is Evan Hansen again, joined by Kaitlyn Dever, Amy Adams, and Julianne Moore.

'Impossible' No More: Brandy's Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella Is Coming to Disney+ Later This Month
Dear Evan Hansen Movie to Be Released This September
Macaulay Culkin Supports Calls to Edit Donald Trump Out of Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
Netflix Teases Massive 2021 Film Slate With Plans to Release New Movies Every Week
Vanessa Kirby Watched Stranger in Labor to Portray Home Birth in Pieces of a Woman
Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles Seen Holding Hands as Source Says 'They Have Dated for a Few Weeks'
Hallmark Holiday Movie Plots if They Were Made for Parents Living Through the Hell That is 2020
Dolly Parton Pulled Child Actress Back from Oncoming Car While Filming Her New Netflix Film
Disney Unveils Stunning Home Alone Gingerbread House for Film's 30th Anniversary
9 Christmas Movies to Watch with Your Mom This Winter
Mario Lopez Becomes Sexy Colonel Sanders in Lifetime's KFC Original 'Mini-Movie' That Is 100 Percent Real
Elliot Page's Wife Is 'So Proud' of Him for Coming Out as Transgender: 'Love You So Much'
Juno Oscar Nominee Elliot Page Comes Out as Transgender: 'My Joy Is Real, But It Is Also Fragile'
Why Tangled Is Better Than Frozen—and Deserves More Love
Why Christmas on the Square is the Holiday Movie 2020 Needs, According to Dolly Parton and Co.
Hallmark Is Releasing Their First Christmas Movie With a Gay Couple in the Lead
Sharkboy and Lavagirl Return (as Parents) in New 'We Can Be Heroes' Photos
10 Thanksgiving Movies to Watch After the Big Dinner
Hallmark Channel Is Airing a 7-Day Thanksgiving Movie Marathon
CBS Announces Christmas Specials from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer to Frosty the Snowman
13 Going on 30 Star Christa Allen Recreates Film Scene Made Famous by Jennifer Garner
Bette Midler Confirmed All OG Sanderson Sisters Will Be Back for 'Hocus Pocus 2'
Watch Hocus Pocus Witches Reunite to Cast a Spell on Young People to Get Them to Vote
Rumer Willis Opens Up About Losing Virginity to Man Who 'Took Advantage': 'I Just Let It Happen'
Legally Blonde Cast Reunites for 20th Anniversary as Third Film Gets Official Release Date
