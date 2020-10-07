Meet the Family With Billions of Views a Month on YouTube

Six-year-old Diana, her brother Roma, and their parents are on the fast track to international fame after hitting it big on the video platform.

Many parents are already familiar with Diana, a pint-sized YouTube personality. The 6-year-old, who looks like 2020's answer to Drew Barrymore circa E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial, stars alongside her brother Roma and parents Olena and Volodymyr on Kids Diana Show, the No. 1 most-viewed channel in the U.S. It features the siblings getting into hybrid live-action and animated adventures.

But Diana's star power is linked to so much more than one show. She appears across 14 channels, translated into nine languages, and has generated billions of views this year alone. According to Business Insider, Kids Diana Show earns anywhere from $2.8 million to $44.7 million a year.

The mini celebrity and her family are preparing to be recognized even more widely, thanks to a new partnership with pocket.watch. There's now a Love, Diana Adventures series which debuted on YouTube in September 2020, and Love, Diana - The Princess of Play, a lifestyle brand available at Walmart, featuring dolls, plush toys, hair accessories, jewelry, furniture, playsets, and more.

Parents.com recently caught up with Olena, who shared the story of her family's success.

How It All Began for Diana and Roma

In the beginning, creating videos with their kids was just a hobby, explains Olena. "When our son Roma was born, we wanted a way to share with our families the joys of him growing up, so we started a video scrapbook on YouTube," she shares. "When Diana was born, we decided to do the same with her and have been documenting their lives ever since. It is a fun family activity and the best job in the world."

The reason Olena believes their videos have proven to be such a hit with kids around the globe? "Diana's videos show her as she is, a young girl who loves to pretend play, be silly, play with her brother, and who loves her family," she says. "Diana has a great imagination, and a lot of the videos we create are born from that special place most kids love and enjoy."

What It's Like to Achieve YouTube Fame

The family never expected that their videos would gain such a huge audience or lead to them launching a business. "When we saw that Diana and Roma’s channels first gained 100,000 and then a million subscribers, we were really excited and grateful," says Olena. They were quickly able to leave their jobs and spend more time together as a family.

The family also loves connecing with their growing audience. "In fact, when we see children from around the world in-person, they usually act like they know Diana and Roma because of all the time they’ve spent together on YouTube," explains Olena. "Diana likes it because she always has friends anywhere she goes."

Nonetheless, internet fame has come with its fair share of specific challenges. "Regarding fame, we teach children not to be arrogant and not to boast that they are stars, as it’s not fitting to do so in our culture," says Olena, who, as well as Roma, grew up in Ukraine. "While they have this advantage in life, it does not mean that other people are very different from them."

What Life Has Been Like During the Pandemic

Safer at home orders have been a boon for kids' content. It has kept the family creating videos, which Olena explains Diana and Roma see as playtime. But they've also found time to connect with one another.

"We are fortunate to have been using the time to spend more 'fun time' with our kids," says Olena. "We bought crafts and some educational games for us to play together. We live near the ocean, so it’s great to go outside and breathe the clean air, too. Outside of that, the children continue to study through online school."

Image zoom Photo courtesy of Love, Diana

Future Hopes for The YouTube Kids

The parents behind an undeniable entertainment sensation are just like any parents in that they're proud of their kids and support them in their dreams. "The only difference, perhaps, is that for several hours a day they are involved in filming and we have to keep an extra eye out to watch them very carefully when we are in public places," says Olena.