The 11 Best Kids Subscription Boxes to Engage Your Child in 2022

Diverse Book Club: Just Like Me!

While we're on the subject of books, let's acknowledge the frequent absence of diversity in children's literature. According to a study by the Cooperative Children's Book Center at the University of Wisconsin–Madison, only 471 out of 4,035 children's books published in 2019 were about Black people. Many of the great lessons found in literature are learned when you draw parallels between yourself and the central character, and for children, that's hard to do when the characters don't look like you. Representation is so important, and Just Like Me! is a book box that aims to highlight children of color in children's literature while also focusing on BIPOC authors. Each box arrives with two to three books as well as accompanying book swag. To subscribe to this book club, choose the plan that matches your child's age range (0-12) and select your preferred billing cycle.