7 Weird iPhone Apps for Moms

Set the screen to a list of either male or female names (though don't be surprised if "Ann" pops up as a boy's name!), lie down, put your phone on your belly, and let your baby's kicks determine his or her name. Sounds like a fun idea--like an updated version of flipping a coin. Caveats: You can't add names to the list, so if you want your baby to decide between Beyoncé and Shakira, you're out of luck. According to one reviewer, the app also works if you put it on a man's belly. ($0.99; iPhone, iPod touch, iPad)