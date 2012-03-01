7 Weird iPhone Apps for Moms
Pregnancy Test
No need to urinate, ladies. Just stick your thumbs on the screen and this app lets you know if you've got a bun in the oven. You can even get an ultrasound by rubbing your phone against your belly to see if you've got a girl, a boy, triplets, or an alien. Disclaimer: Results not accurate. ($0.99; iPhone, iPod touch, iPad)
Kick to Pick
Set the screen to a list of either male or female names (though don't be surprised if "Ann" pops up as a boy's name!), lie down, put your phone on your belly, and let your baby's kicks determine his or her name. Sounds like a fun idea--like an updated version of flipping a coin. Caveats: You can't add names to the list, so if you want your baby to decide between Beyoncé and Shakira, you're out of luck. According to one reviewer, the app also works if you put it on a man's belly. ($0.99; iPhone, iPod touch, iPad)
Pimp My Ultrasound
What's more amazing than your first glimpse of your unborn baby? Seeing your unborn baby wearing a baseball hat and holding a credit card, of course! Design away, then send the photo to friends and family so they can see your pimpin' baby-to-be. ($0.99; iPhone, iPod touch, iPad)
Awesome! Baby Names
Don't let the title of this app fool you--unless you thought "Apple" was a stroke of naming genius on Gwenyth Paltrow's part. The application offers suggestions from such categories as "nuts" and "minerals," with the option of a handy-dandy nickname generator. ($0.99; iPhone, iPod touch, iPad)
50 Cent -- Baby By Me Calculator
As Mr. Cent likes to point out, if you had a baby by him, you'd be a millionaire. If your significant other is, say, a teacher rather than a professional rapper, download this app to find out how much cash you'd receive in child support if you and your partner were to split up. ($0.99; iPhone, iPod touch, iPad)
BeardMyBaby
Have you ever wondered what your infant would look like with a beard? Wonder no more! With this app, you can instantly add facial hair to a photo of your sweet pea, because there's truly nothing cuter than a tot with whiskers, right? ($0.99; iPhone, iPod touch, iPad)
Ugly Meter -- Baby Edition
For the parents who wonder whether they only think their baby is the fairest of them all: The Ugly Meter will scan a photo of your little angel and tell you, on a scale from 1 to 10, whether your baby is a beauty or a beast. ($0.99; iPhone, iPod touch, iPad)
