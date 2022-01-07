The Best New Tech for Families in 2022

Baby Sleep Coach: Owlet Dream Sock

A new innovation in wearable baby tech, launched at CES 2022, is the Owlet Dream Sock. It monitors your baby's sleep, giving you real-time feedback about heartrate, wakings, and movement, and it monitors trends over time so you can learn what is going right and what could use some help. It's paired with the brand's electronic sleep coaching, which serves up age-appropriate healthy sleep-training habits from 4 to 12 months, when instituting a routine is key. We love that it lets you choose from three proven methods, because families are all different and a little flexibility is key. In the earlier weeks, you'll get postpartum tips and help for the "fourth trimester" before your baby is ready to settle in and really learn day from night. All the info goes to your phone, on the Owlet Dream App.

Also: For $100 more, the Owlet Dream Duo includes a video monitor so you can watch what's happening in the crib from your phone, in HD. The sock fits for up to 18 months.

To buy the Dream Sock: $299; walmart.com.

To buy the Dream Duo: $399; walmart.com.