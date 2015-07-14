Best iPhone Apps for Babies and Toddlers

Cost: Free

Pick from one of 13 languages to teach your child the names of animals, foods, objects, letters, and numbers. Flashcards are interactive as well, utilizing both spoken audio and animal sounds. You can also upgrade your app to the paid version ($1.99) for nine additional languages.

User Review: "love that the flash cards use real pictures (and not cartoons). All the different languages are perfect since we are trying to raise our children bilingual." - RecentFather (5 stars)