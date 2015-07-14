Best iPhone Apps for Babies and Toddlers
Toddler Flashcards (Free)
Cost: Free
Pick from one of 13 languages to teach your child the names of animals, foods, objects, letters, and numbers. Flashcards are interactive as well, utilizing both spoken audio and animal sounds. You can also upgrade your app to the paid version ($1.99) for nine additional languages.
User Review: "love that the flash cards use real pictures (and not cartoons). All the different languages are perfect since we are trying to raise our children bilingual." - RecentFather (5 stars)
Busy Shapes
Cost: $1.99
Help your child learn to handle simple objects through a series of puzzles. Kids can change simple shapes and place them in the proper-sized holes.
User Review: "My 20-month-old loves this game. It's helping her learn shapes, colors, and sizes. Plus, it gives me the opportunity to be proud of her amazing problem solving skills" - 888Adrianne888 (5 stars)
Kidzongs
Cost: $0.99
This application isn't high-tech at all. It's a simple sing-a-long for your child, featuring six different songs, complete with an animated lyrics page.
User Review: "My little one loves this, the music is darling, the animation is simple, and it works beautifully! I had been hoping for just such an app for my little one to choose his music, and these songs are ideal!" - Omnisseem (5 stars)
Peekaboo Barn
Cost: $1.99
Peekaboo Barn is a barn adventure that makes learning fun for your toddler. It teaches the names of 16 barn animals in either English, Spanish, or 10 other languages (including Mandarin, French, and Italian). Kids can also hear the sounds that each animal makes.
User Review: "It is wholesome and age-appropriate for my 19 month old son. He absolutely loves it, and he had learned to say new words, such as "llama" due to this app. We sit down together to play and it is great bonding for us" - Melismozzy (5 stars)
Duckie Deck Collection
Cost: $1.99
Use Duckie Deck's six games (for ages 2 to 5) to help your kid learn healthy habits, develop creativity, and work on problem-solving abilities. Games in this app will also help your child exercise his imagination, teach him how to care for pets, and show him the value of tidying up.
Bubbles
Cost: $0.99
The Bubbles application is made for toddlers who need a fun distraction. It brings the simple pleasure of popping bubbles to your phone.
Quizzing Toddler Preschool
Cost: $1.99
Help your child learn colors, shapes, numbers letters and more with over 1,000 brightly colored quizzes and flashcards. The app is available is English, Spanish and French.
User Review: "Teaches them with positive feedback and is interactive. Great for helping them once they are starting to recognize shapes, letters, numbers." - Carrie nugget (5 stars)
Tozzle Lite - Toddler's Favorite Puzzle
Cost: Free
This application keeps your toddler entertained as he learns to improve shape recognition and motor activity. You can choose from 44 different puzzle pictures, complete with sound effects.
User Review: "My 19-month old loves this app!!! He picked up on it quickly and plays it all the time!!! He finishes the puzzle and yells, "Yaaaaayyyy!!!" Great app!" - orangedeluxe (5 stars)
iWriteWords (Handwriting Game)
Cost: $2.99
iWriteWords teaches your child handwriting while playing a fun and entertaining game. Kids learn how to write alphabet letters in uppercase and lowercase, plus simple words. They also learn to count and write numbers up to 20. There's even a playback feature for kids to hear the written words.
User Review: "I got the app to help my toddler with her writing skills. She is doing great. A few weeks later she...just started to spell words out loud, and after each word she would say, 'That spells ...'" - Ivo1234567 (5 stars)
Wheels on the Bus
Cost: $1.99
Wheels on the Bus is a fun, interactive musical book based on the popular children's song. When you climb on the bus, you can spin the wheels, open and close the doors, swish the wipers and pop some bubbles.
ASL Baby Sign
Cost: $0.99
Baby Sign has over 170 American Sign Language videos and 26 A to Z flashcards. This app is a great reference for parents who want to connect and communicate with their child at a very young age. On average, babies who learn to sign know 50 more words by the age of two than babies who never learn to sign.
The Little Red Hen
Cost: $2.99
The Little Red Hen is an animated narrated storybook application of the classic children's story. You can read the story to your child or listen to the app's narration (which also highlights words being read). There's also a hide-and-seek game on each page that unlocks sticker prizes, which can be used to create storybook scenes.
User Review: "My 1-year-old loves this book! And it reminds me of the one I had as a child." - Slishee (5 stars)
Caterpillar's Dream
Cost: $3.99
Get your tot involved in a variety of activities that include a coloring book, a video storybook, and digital finger painting. There's even a feature for your child to read, record, and playback a story.