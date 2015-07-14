Must-Have Apps for a Healthy Pregnancy
Now that you're pregnant, your health is doubly important. You're taking care of two, after all. Keep the "rules" of pregnancy straight, find ways to de-stress, and learn safe workouts and more with our favorite apps for a healthy pregnancy.
Sprout
Cost: $7.99
Sprout has consistently been rated one of the best pregnancy apps on the market—and for good reason. Developed by doctors, it includes fetal developmental charts and timelines, to-do lists, a kick counter, and a contraction timer. It also helps you keep track of your pregnancy health needs with a doctor visit planner, a weight tracker, and more. But one of the best features is the customizable, lifelike fetal imagery that shows you a 3D image of what your baby looks like at each stage. Sprout even allows you to capture all your special pregnancy moments in a "Pregnancy Journal" and then export it as an eBook.
MommyMeds
Cost: $3.99
Ever wonder if prescription or over-the-counter drugs are safe to use while pregnant or breastfeeding? Worry no more: This easy-to-use app allows you to search for (or scan) a specific medication for quick information on drug safety and ingredients. With over 70,000 drugs and supplements listed, you'll be able to rest easy once you know that what you're putting into your body is also safe for your baby.
Mocktails, Smoothies, Juices
Cost: $0.99 to $1.49 per in-app purchase
Just because you can't have a real cocktail doesn't mean you can't have fun with drinks during pregnancy. Choose from a large selection of drink recipes in six categories: tea, coffee, juice, mocktail, dairy drinks, and other beverages. You'll never feel left out again when you have the mocktail(s) of your choosing.
Full Term Contraction Timer
Cost: Free
With Full Term, you can record the length and intensity of your contractions and review your entire labor and contraction history. It also includes a graph feature to better monitor the progression of your labor. And you can record your little love bugs kick with the app's kick counter.
Baby2Body
Cost: Free with in-app purchases
Stay strong and healthy during pregnancy with Baby2Body, a pre- and postnatal fitness and well-being coach. The app includes guided workouts and nutrition tips and tricks. There are also podcasts and an activity tracker, and Baby2Body has a plethora of exercises and activities for breathing and to strengthen the pelvic floor. It's like having a personal trainer, nutritionist, and wellbeing coach all-in-one.
Ovia
Cost: Free
Looking to start a family? Gain control of your parenting journey with Ovia, a cycle tracking pregnancy app which takes you from pre-conception to and through delivery. This app helps you monitor baby's development while offering answers to many common pregnancy questions. It gives you a space and place to record milestones and special moments, and Ovia offers fertility advice and support. Ideal for anyone at any stage in their parenting journey.
Expectful
Cost: $12.99 a month
Designed for parents and/or those trying to conceive, Expectful was created to help individuals focus on their mental and emotional wellbeing during pregnancy. With guided mediations, this app encourages relaxation and stress relief. It's pre- and postnatal fitness routines promote general health and wellbeing, and from support groups to expert tips, Expectful will help you stay mentally and emotionally well. Holistic support for you (and your family) from fertility through baby's first year.