Must-Have Apps for a Healthy Pregnancy

Cost: $7.99

Sprout has consistently been rated one of the best pregnancy apps on the market—and for good reason. Developed by doctors, it includes fetal developmental charts and timelines, to-do lists, a kick counter, and a contraction timer. It also helps you keep track of your pregnancy health needs with a doctor visit planner, a weight tracker, and more. But one of the best features is the customizable, lifelike fetal imagery that shows you a 3D image of what your baby looks like at each stage. Sprout even allows you to capture all your special pregnancy moments in a "Pregnancy Journal" and then export it as an eBook.