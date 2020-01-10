15 Products from the Consumer Electronics Show Parents Everywhere Are Going to Love

OralB iO

Parents got to test this new toothbrush and wow, it is a comprehensive lesson in proper brushing! Fantastic for older kids, but also embarrassingly good for adults who may think they brush properly but have never been tested. It’s a quiet electric brush that keeps the vibration in the head, not so much in the handle, making it easy to hold. Set it for any of 7 modes (sensitive, gum care, etc) and open the free app; as you brush, it will count the couple minutes for you, alert if you are pressing too hard or not enough, and show the areas of your mouth that you’ve reached. Afterward you get a report and suggestions. OralB iO price is not yet finalized; Available the end of summer at io.oralb.com