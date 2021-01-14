Why has this never existed before? Of course you should be able to spray dishes clean! The spray function on Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray is powerful and targeted, making it easy to spray and rinse the cutting board, say, in between chopping meat and chopping vegetables. For parents of babies, it is the best thing ever for cleaning the highchair tray. It will also be brilliant for office sinks and school sinks, too, when we’re all back to that. Meanwhile, using that spray nozzle might actually make it fun for the kids to help with the dishes.

To buy: $13.68 for starter kit with refill; amazon.com