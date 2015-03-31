The Best Educational Apps for Kids

From Flat Stanley to Nancy Drew, Big Nate to Amelia Bedelia, thousands of popular children's picture and chapter books are available to download via this app for $5 per month. Your kid earns achievement badges for the books he's finished. "Since we got Epic!, my 7-year-old son has been reading much more," says Binay Curtis, a mom of two in San Francisco. "He's always excited to check out what the special

book of the week is and he constantly searches for new titles." Free, iTunes and Google Play