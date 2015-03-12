Best Apps for Preschoolers

If your child is a Sesame Street fan, she'll go crazy over this interactive rendition of the classic picture book from the 1970s. This 12-page book offers different activities on every single page. Grover's voice can be heard urging kids not to turn pages so they can stay far away from the monster at the end of the book. The app is hands-on, asking kids to untie ropes, touch a knot to make it unravel, knock down brick walls, and tickle Grover by tapping on his image. Plus, as the book's words appear on each page, various characters say them out loud and reveal hints that help kids interact with the book. If your child is struggling with fear and anxiety issues, this app offers a great way to open the door for conversations about emotions and monsters under the bed. ($4.99, iPhone, iPad; $2.24, Android)

