The 7 Best Pregnancy Apps for Dads
Daddy Up
Touted as “the dad’s field guide to pregnancy,” this app teaches fathers-to-be about their pregnant wife and developing baby. You’ll get weekly information about your “Lady Lumberjill” (the app has a fun outdoorsy spin), along with baby size charts. Other features include a customizable daddy checklist, contraction counter, and journal log.
Contraction Timer
Dads-to-be may never get the opportunity to experience a contraction, but as their partner endures them, at least they'll be able to lend a hand with this app. In stopwatch fashion, it measures the time between contractions and the length of the contraction, helping couples decide when they should hit the road to the hospital and letting them know what stage of labor they're in.
Who’s Your Daddy?
If your partner gets pregnant, this app tries to answer the all-important question: Now what? Fathers-to-be will receive helpful tips, updates, and timelines—all with a refreshing dose of humor. Simple language and customizable features also make Who’s Your Daddy? worth downloading.
What to Expect
You’ve probably heard of the famous book What to Expect When You’re Expecting (your partner might even be reading it! )This app gives much of the same helpful information, including a personalized pregnancy tracker, medical articles to brush up on your parenting knowledge, videos, and more.
Pregnant Dad
Not only does this pregnancy app for dads-to-be inform you about fetal growth and development, it also teaches you “how to survive as a man” when your partner is expecting. New tips and information come 2-3 times per week, and the app also gives information about your future child’s due date (what celebrities share her birthday? What does her zodiac sign mean? etc.)
Tasty
Dads-to-be can take over in the kitchen with cooking tips and more than 4,000 recipes from BuzzFeed’s food-focused app The recipes are easy enough to follow for guys who don't cook, yet interesting enough to inspire those that do to mix up their repertoire. You can even save recipes to a mobile cookbook and search by ingredient, cuisine, and occasion.
iHandy Carpenter
Time to start working on the baby's nursery? This handy app is here to help with five different tools for building that crib and working on other household projects. You'll have a plumb bob, a surface level, a bubble level bar, a steel protractor, and a steel ruler at your fingertips. You do need to calibrate the app before using the tools, but then you can get building—no tool belt required.
