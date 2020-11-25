Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These Popular Disney Toys Are on Sale for Up to 40 Percent Off During Black Friday

It’s been a particularly rough year for everyone, so it goes without saying that we could all use a bit of Disney magic as we cap off 2020 and head into the holiday season. Luckily, there are plenty of Disney items on sale this week leading up to Black Friday.

In fact, many retailers have already started rolling out deals, and they’re pretty epic. The official online Disney Store, shopDisney, started a multi-part event offering major savings on Disney toys, clothes, gear, and more merchandise. You can check out the curated gift guides on the site, and save up to 40 percent on all things Disney now through November 27.

Of course, you can also find savings at retailers like Amazon, Target, Walmart, and Macy’s, which all have excellent Disney-themed finds at major discounts. If you have a Disney fan in your life who has been itching to get to the parks this year, now’s the perfect time to get them their Disney fix by shopping these gifts for Mickey lovers, including toys, clothes,, and beyond.

Below, we’ve listed the best Disney deals this Black Friday from shopDisney, Target, Amazon, Walmart, and Macy’s. Don’t forget to keep checking back, as we’ll be updating our list of Disney sales as we know more.

shopDisney

During shopDisney’s Magical Savings event, you can save up to 40 percent sitewide on everything from clothes and shoes to toys and park essentials.

To buy! Rapunzel Vanity Tower Play Set, $59.99; shopdisney.com (originally $69.99)

Ariel Nightshirt for Girls, $14; shopdisney.com (originally $19.99)

The Child Plush – Star Wars: The Mandalorian, $20; shopdisney.com (originally $24.99)

Disney's Anna Classic Doll with Pendant, $12.50; shopdisney.com (originally $16.99)

Beauty and the Beast ''Be Our Guest'' Singing Tea Cart Play Set, $39.95; shopdisney.com (originally $49.95)

Target

Right now, all toys at Target are buy one, get one 50 percent off. Here are a few of our favorite Disney picks:

To buy! Fisher-Price Little People Frozen Elsa’s Ice Palace $23.99; target.com (originally $39.99.)

LEGO Death Star Canon Set $17.39; target.com (originally $19.99)

Arendelle Royal Family Doll Set $36.99; target.com (originally $39.99)

LEGO Disney Anna and Elsa's Storybook Adventures Princess Building Playset, $15.99; target.com (originally $19.99)

Amazon

Amazon has its own Disney storefront where you can score great deals on the exclusive Amazon Essentials and Spotted Zebra Disney clothes for kids. For Black Friday this year, the deals are more magical than ever.

To buy! Candy Land Disney Princess Edition Game Board Game, $18.12; amazon.com (originally $39.99)

Moana Stuffed Animal Plush Pua Pillow Pet, $23.99; amazon.com (originally $29.99)

Lego Duplo Mickey & Minnie Birthday Parade, $14.99; amazon.com (originally $24.99)

Walmart

Walmart’s known for its unbeatable Black Friday discounts, and this year is no different. You can find great savings on Disney clothes, toys, and furniture at the mega-retailer now.

To buy! Mickey Mouse Playroom Set $59.00; walmart.com (originally $79.99)

Woody Figure for $8.50; walmart.com (originally $9.99)

LEGO Belle's Winter Castle Building Set, $40; walmart.com (originally $49.99)

Disney Pixar Cars Lightning McQueen Plastic Sleep and Play Toddler Bed by Delta Children, $49.99; walmart.com (originally $59.99)

Macy’s

Stock up on Disney-themed jewelry, home essentials, and more during Macy’s Black Friday sale.