14 Travel-Themed Books for Kids

By Rachael Ann Mare and Diana Aydin
Updated August 13, 2020
Courtesy of Wide Eyed Editions

Take an imaginary trip and widen your kid's worldview with the these travel-themed children's books set everywhere from New York City to Latin America—no passport required!

1 of 14

Atlas of Miniature Adventures

Courtesy of Wide Eyed Editions
by Emily Hawkins

Check out the world’s mini wonders, from what might be the world’s smallest primate to a wee fairy castle at Chicago’s Museum of Science and Industry. Use maps to locate tiny finds around the globe, and dig deeper with “close-up” articles. Perfect for little ones obsessed with all things pocket-size. Ages 6 to 9

2 of 14

America the Beautiful to Color: Road Trip Adventures to Color

Courtesy of HarperCollins
by Zoë Ingram

Get their hands busy coloring intricate fill-in scenes from all over the country with Road Trip Adventures to Color . Choose an iconic place or event you’re on the way to see or have just seen, whether it’s the Statue of Liberty, Yellowstone, San Francisco trolleys, or hot-air balloons over New Mexico. Ages 4 and up

3 of 14

Everywhere, Wonder

Courtesy of Macmillan
by Matthew Swanson

In Everywhere, Wonder, a young boy’s imaginary journey takes him to the pyramids of Egypt, the wilds of Kenya, and even the moon. As his mind meanders through places foreign and familiar, he uncovers the extraordinary in the ordinary, finding something to be curious about no matter where he is. Ages 3 to 7

4 of 14

Grand Canyon

Courtesy of Roaring Brook Press
by Jason Chin

Learn all about one of the most popular travel destinations in the United States before visiting. Simple, kid-friendly text describes how the Grand Canyon was formed and what you’ll see if you hike it. Plus, discover fun facts about the plants and animals you’ll find there. Ages 7 to 12

5 of 14

Backyard Explorer

Courtesy of Lonely Planet Kids
by Lonely Planet Kids

Think your backyard is too boring for an adventure? This fill-in journal will change your mind. Designed to get kids looking with a sharper eye, it asks questions such as, “Is your nearest park big and beautiful or dull and disappointing?” Plus, it gives prompts to get them writing and drawing. Ages 5 to 8

6 of 14

My Little Cities, New York

Courtesy of Chronicle
by Jennifer Adams

Take a whirlwind tour of New York City! Easy-to-follow text and adorable illustrations introduce babies and toddlers to the Big Apple. A quick reference index at the back gives more info on each landmark. (My Little Cities, London is also available; more titles are planned.) Ages birth to 2

7 of 14

Across the Bay

Courtesy of Penguin Workshop
by Carlos Aponte

In this whimsical story, based on the author’s childhood, Carlitos takes the ferry to San Juan in search of his papi. Along the way, he encounters a piragüera, church cats, domino players, and festival performers who help him realize the magic of home. Ages 3 to 7

8 of 14

Ada’s Violin: The Story of the Recycled Orchestra of Paraguay

Courtesy of Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
by Susan Hood

Readers will get swept up in the inspiring, real-life tale of Ada Ríos, who lives in a town in Paraguay built on a landfill. When her music class runs out of instruments, her teacher encourages Ada and her friends to fashion their own out of trash, bringing to life the world’s very first recycled orchestra. Ages 4 to 8

9 of 14

Forest World

Courtesy of Atheneum Books for Young Readers
by Margarita Engle

Told in alternating verse, this story follows 11-year-old Edver as he begrudgingly travels from Miami to Cuba to visit family. There, he discovers he has a sister with whom he has nothing in common—until a wildlife poacher threatens the Cuban jungle they both love, and the siblings hatch a plan to take him down. Ages 10+

10 of 14

Rainbow Weaver

Courtesy of Children's Book Press
by Linda Elovitz Marshall

Ixchel longs to learn the ancient art of weaving, just like her mami, abuela, and generations of Mayan women before her in Guatemala. But when no one has time to teach her, Ixchel turns to an unexpected source to weave a creation as beautiful as the rainbow. Ages 5 to 8

11 of 14

Sharuko: Peruvian Archaeologist Julio C. Tello

Courtesy of Children's Book Press
by Monica Brown

Curious kids will dig into this story set in Peru and be captivated by the tale of indigenous archaeologist Julio C. Tello (nicknamed Sharuko), who was born in the highlands outside Lima and dedicated his life to uncovering the history and mysteries of the ancient Peruvians. Ages 7 to 11

12 of 14

¡Olinguito, from A to Z!

Courtesy of Childrens Book Pr
by Lulu Delacre

This bilingual book cleverly goes through the alphabet in Spanish by taking readers on a mission to find the elusive olinguito, a recently discovered mammal, deep in an enchanted cloud forest of the Ecuadorian Andes. Ages 5 to 11

13 of 14

Animal Poems of the Iguazú

Courtesy of Childrens Book Pr
by Francisco X. Alarcón

Visit Argentina, Brazil, and Paraguay and get to know the wondrous animals in the rain forest of the Iguazú National Park—from jaguars to lizards—share their stories through poems told in the tradition of Amerindian folklore. Ages 8 to 11

14 of 14

¡Vamos! Let’s Go Eat

Courtesy of Versify
by Raúl the Third

Little Lobo is back, this time on a quest to deliver lunch to his favorite luchador, El Toro. As he zips through his bustling border town, inspired by Ciudad Juárez in Mexico, kids will devour every vivid detail, from the street signs in Spanish to the dazzling array of food trucks selling elotes, tamales, and burritos the size of your head! Ages 4 to 7

