The Best Summer Reading Books for Kids

Written by Kara LaReau, illustrated by Matt Myers

It’s rare for an early chapter-book series to be laugh-out-loud funny and also include uplifting, powerful messages about family and friendship, yet this series delivers on both fronts, says Liv Hanson, youth content curator at the Chicago Public Library. In the first book, two rat brothers pull pranks to show their dad, a forklift driver, that they’re as fearless as he is, but their plans backfire and they end up helping people instead. A heart-to-heart with their father helps them realize that kindness is what makes people stronger, a theme continued throughout the series. In Dad’s wise words, “Life is tough enough. We might as well try to make it easier for one another whenever we can.” Five books, ages 5 to 8