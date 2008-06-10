The 13 Best Potty Training Books for Kids and Adults
Sometimes kids (and their parents) need a dose of humor, instruction, and inspiration to move the potty training process along. Here are some books that may help smooth the way.
Potty
By Leslie Patricelli
A toddler starts the toilet training process and asks: "Should I go in my potty?" You'll explore the answer through the character's inner dialogue, with a hefty dose of humor.
Big Girl Panties
By Fran Manushkin
One little girl starts toilet training with an exciting step—wearing big girl pants like mommy! With rhyming text and colorful illustrations, this best potty training book will motivate your little one to bid adieu to diapers.
Potty Superhero: Get ready for big boy pants!
Looking for a potty training book for boys? Consider this fun option! The protagonist superhero is ready to start potty training, and he puts on his big boy pants before saving the world.
Once Upon a Potty
By Alona Frankel
This classic option has long been considered one of the best potty training books—and with good reason. It gives straight talk about making the big leap from diapers to potty, and it's available in a boys' and girls' version.
Everyone Poops
By Taro Gomi
Get ready for a science lesson on digestion! This books teaches that creatures great and small (including children) need to eat—and poop.
My Big Girl Potty
By Joanna Cole
In this potty training book, Ashley learns to use the toilet with some help from a favorite stuffed bunny. In the boys' version, My Big Boy Potty, Michael's stuffed bear does the honors.
Sam's Potty
By Barbro Lindgren
Sam is ambivalent about using the potty—until his little dog discovers it. Your kid will surely adore this funny potty training picture book!
The Potty Book
By Alyssa Satin Capucilli
Celebrate your child's transition to the bid-kid toilet with this potty training book! A big box contains a "big-kid" surprise for Henry (in the boys' version) or Hannah (in the girls' version).
Daniel Goes to the Potty
Calling all Daniel Tiger fans! This book details Daniel’s journey to Music Man Stan’s music shop, where he needs to use the restroom. Will he go potty in the store? The book also comes with a button that makes a flushing sound.
The Princess and the Potty
By Wendy Cheyette Lewison
This book puts a comical spin on potty training. A spoiled princess rejects a host of fancy potty seats until she's good and ready to shed her diapers.
What Do You Do with a Potty?
By Marianne Borgardt
Why is this considered one of the best potty training books for kids? It's a fun interactive pop-up book that explains the toilet training process in an easy-to-understand way!
A Potty for Me
By Karen Katz
Toddlers will love the rhyming words, lift-the-flaps, and cartoon illustrations in this potty training book for kids! The protagonist starts out hesitant to use the toilet, which is relatable for those who have yet to master the skill.
P is for Potty!
By Naomi Kleinberg
In this fun-loving lift-the-flap board book, favorite characters from Sesame Street offer kids the reassurance they need for potty training.
Oh Crap! Potty Training
By Jamie Glowacki
A potty-training expert shares her 6-step plan to help you toilet train your preschooler quickly and effectively. It answers some of your top questions, including
- "When is my child ready for potty training?"
- "How does potty training work at night?"
- "Why won't my kid poop in the toilet?"
- "Are they regressing?"
Mommy I Have to Go Potty!
By Jan Faull
Originally published in 1996, this classic book provides practical tips and real-life strategies for parents in the throes of potty training. It's been updated and expanded over the years.
Potty Training in 3 Days: The Step-by-Step Plan for a Clean Break from Dirty Diapers
By Brandi Brucks
The three-day potty training method teaches your child to use the toilet over a long weekend. Complete with detailed instructions and practical advice, this book is a guide for moms and dads interested in implementing it themselves.
Stress-Free Potty Training
By Sara Au
Potty training can be extremely stressful, and this book for adults seeks remove some of the agitation. It has a quiz that determines whether your child is ready to ditch the diapers, as well as personalized techniques for every kid’s personality.