6 Popular Kids Books to Start Reading This Month

Written and illustrated by Yuval Zommer with other contributors

The lush watercolor illustrations in this oversize book about flowers and botany wowed us with their Van Gogh–esque richness and scientific precision. Rather than listing facts, the text entices kids with questions (“How can flowers grow in the desert?”), clever descriptions (calling the king protea flower “plant royalty”), and even a scavenger hunt (kudos for the answer key in the back!). Ages 5+