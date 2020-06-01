6 Popular Kids Books to Start Reading This Month

By Karen Cicero
June 01, 2020
Thames & Hudson

Kick off your summer reading with these great new children's books out in June.

The Big Book of Blooms

Thames & Hudson
Written and illustrated by Yuval Zommer with other contributors

The lush watercolor illustrations in this oversize book about flowers and botany wowed us with their Van Gogh–esque richness and scientific precision. Rather than listing facts, the text entices kids with questions (“How can flowers grow in the desert?”), clever descriptions (calling the king protea flower “plant royalty”), and even a scavenger hunt (kudos for the answer key in the back!). Ages 5+

Runaway Signs

Nancy Paulsen Books
Written by Joan Holub, illustrated by Alison Farrell

In a plot reminiscent of The Day the Crayons Quit, str eet signs go on a vacay when they feel unappreciated. But after seeing the resulting chaos, a stop sign uses a traffic cone as a bullhorn to shout, “The party’s over.” Punny dialogue brilliantly conveys how all community members play a vital role. Ages 4 to 8

Vinny Gets a Job

Aladdin
Written and illustrated by Terry Brodner

The book’s bow tie–clad French bulldog charmed his way into our hearts from page 1. When his human mom goes to work, Vinny is determined to do the same. A series of silly misunderstandings (Exhibit A: Gardener Vinny lifting his leg to “water” the plants) and a mischievous streak you’ll sympathize with make him #petgoals. Ages 4 to 8

What About Worms!?

Hyperion Books for Children
Written and illustrated by Ryan T. Higgins

Tiger’s endearing “Calvin and Hobbes”–style facial expressions and relatable feelings (“Worms ruin everything”) will make this early reader a classic. As the story shifts to the worm’s point of view, kids will see that learning about things you fear helps you face them. Ages 2 to 6

I'm NOT a Mouse!

Child's Play International, Ltd.
Written and illustrated by Evgenia Golubeva

Olivia (aka “Mouse”) and other children appear to turn into versions of their pet names in this playful story that weaves in a deeper meaning. Kids will learn that they can stick up for themselves, and even when they feel singled out, they’re not alone. Ages 4 to 8

The One and Only Bob

HarperCollins
Written by Katherine Applegate, illustrated by Patricia Castelao

This highly anticipated sequel delivers as much warmth and suspense as The One and Only Ivan, a Newbery Medal–winning story about the friendship that develops between a gorilla (Ivan), a dog (Bob), and an elephant (Ruby) when they’re held in captivity. The interactions among the animals, ranging from hilarious to touching, make this reunion, told from Bob’s POV, shine. Ages 8+

