6 Genius Non-Fiction Books for Kids
Trees: A Rooted History
Your child can start on any page that catches his eye of Trees: A Rooted History, by Piotr Socha and Wojciech Grajkowski. Our kid testers were drawn to one with 40-plus kinds of leaves from unusual trees, like elephant apple. The book branches out beyond expected topics to cover tree-dwelling animals, wooden masks, family trees, and treehouses. Ages 4+
Skulls!
The story of Skulls!, by Blair Thornburgh and Scott Campbell, is amusing and engaging. Through clever comparisons (a skull is “a car seat for your brain”) and dialogue, the book brilliantly explains the purpose of this set of bones. “Kids think that the illustrations are creepy-fun and linger on each page after finishing its text,” says Betsy Bird, a children’s librarian in Evanston, Illinois. Ages 4 to 8
Ask A Scientist
If it seems like your kid poses a million questions a day, get a copy of Ask A Scientist, by Robert Winston. This book hits the school-age sweet spot with detailed yet easy-to-grasp explanations to 100 questions ranging from “Why doesn’t rain taste salty?” to “How does a light light up?” Teachers will love you if you buy a copy for their library too. Ages 6+
Just Like Rube Goldberg: The Incredible True Story Of The Man Behind The Machines
The picture book Just Like Rube Goldberg: The Incredible True Story Of The Man Behind The Machines, by Sarah Aronson and Robert Neubecker, fills kids in on how Goldberg went from mapping sewer pipes to drawing cartoons of fantastical machines. “The book shows what can happen when you follow your dreams, especially the weird ones!” says Bird. Ages 8+
Our Flag Was Still There
After your child reads Our Flag Was Still There, by Jessie Hartland, she’ll have a deeper appreciation for the Stars and Stripes. The book tells the story of Mary Pickersgill, a seamstress who created the flag that inspired Francis Scott Key to write “The Star-Spangled Banner.” Our kid reviewers were surprised at how large the flag was—one illustration shows six people carrying it! Ages 5 to 9
A Computer Called Katherine
Get a head start on the school biography fair with A Computer Called Katherine, by Suzanne Slade and Veronica Miller Jamison. The picture book highlights Katherine Johnson, a NASA mathematician who designed and verified the flight path for the first American astronauts to land on the moon. Our kid reviewers liked that Johnson was obsessed with counting when she was their age. Ages 6+
