6 Genius Non-Fiction Books for Kids

The story of Skulls!, by Blair Thornburgh and Scott Campbell, is amusing and engaging. Through clever comparisons (a skull is “a car seat for your brain”) and dialogue, the book brilliantly explains the purpose of this set of bones. “Kids think that the illustrations are creepy-fun and linger on each page after finishing its text,” says Betsy Bird, a children’s librarian in Evanston, Illinois. Ages 4 to 8