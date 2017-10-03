12 Books That Will Get Your Kids (Even More) Excited for the Holidays

By Karen Cicero
Penguin Random House
'Tis the season to cozy up with a stack of good books.
The Little Reindeer

Simon & Schuster

The Little Reindeer by Nicola Killen

The story is as adorable as the black, white, and red illustrations:  A little girl in reindeer jammies hears bells “jingle, jingle, jingle” on Christmas Eve, and follows the sound to take a magical journey. Expect it to be a bedtime favorite!

The 12 Sleighs of Christmas

Chronicle Books

The 12 Sleighs of Christmas by Sherri Duskey Rinker, illustrated by Jake Parker

Kids who are obsessed anything on wheels will especially enjoy this rhyming tale about teams of elves who design new sleighs to replace Santa’s broken one. Some of our favorite lines from the elves who build a “Dragster” sleigh: “How’s this for high-speed Christmas cheer? The reindeer thing is so last year. Just pop this baby into gear.”

Mice Skating

Sterling

Mice Skating by Annie Silvestro, illustrated by Teagan White

If ice skating is on your list of holiday activities, read this sweet story about a field mouse who knitted her friends hats so they’d be warm enough to play (and skate) outside.

Merry Christmas from The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Grosset & Dunlap

Merry Christmas from The Very Hungry Caterpillar by Eric Carle

The perfect size for a child’s stocking, this book expresses important holiday lessons, like “We give gifts with love, and receive them with joy.” Kids will like searching for the caterpillar in the illustrations.

Christmas At the Zoo

Jumping Jack Press

Christmas At the Zoo: 10th Anniversary Edition by George White, illustrated by Jason O’Malley and engineered by Bruce Foster

This pop-up book is a clever twist on ’Twas The Night Before Christmas. “Bright stockings were hung in igloos with care. And polar bears were getting ready for Santa to be there,” writes White.

The 12 Days of Christmas

Disney/Hyperion

The 12 Days of Christmas by Greg Pizzoli

Pizzoli’s illustrations depicting this famous Christmas carol will have your whole family roaring with laughter. After you compose yourself, use the illustrations in the last half of the book to practice counting with your child.

Queen of the Hanukkah Dosas

Farrar Straus Giroux

Queen of the Hanukkah Dosas by Pamela Ehrenberg, illustrated by Anjan Sarkar

In this sweet story of a multi-cultural family (Mom is Indian, Dad is Jewish) who celebrates Hanukkah with dosas instead of latkes, your kids will feel like they went on a culinary adventure. Plus, there’s an important message about the older bro-younger sib relationship.

When the Snow Falls

Penguin Random House

When the Snow Falls by Linda Booth Sweeney, illustrated by Jana Christy

Short lyrical verses (“Trains toot. Cars slow. Plows push. Mountains grow.”) combined with wintery scenes make this book the perfect snow-day read.

Seven Spools of Thread

Courtesy of Albert Whitman & Co.

Seven Spools of Thread by Angela Shelf Medearis, illustrated by Daniel Minter

When their father dies, seven brothers must put aside their disagreements and band together to accomplish the near-impossible. The story uses the seven principals of Kwanzaa to show how family members are stronger when they work together.

The Shortest Day

The Shortest Day by Susan Cooper, illustrated by Carson Ellis

Based on Newberry Medalist Susan Cooper's poem, The Shortest Day depicts the enchanting rituals northern Europeans once used to celebrate and observe the winter solstice.

Bringing In the New Year

Bringing In the New Year by Grace Lin

Written and illustrated by Newbery Honoree Grace Lin, this vibrant picture book observes a Chinese American family as they clean, decorate and cook for the Lunar New Year. It all culminates with a spectacular show of lanterns, fireworks and a dragon parade.

Latke, the Lucky Dog

Kar-Ben Publishing

Latke, the Lucky Dog by Ellen Fischer, illustrated by Tiphanie Beeke

This sweet holiday story takes on the perspective of a puppy who comes home with his new family on the first night of Hanukkah. Latke, named for his potato pancake coloring, experiences a learning curve as he learns which food and presents are (and aren't!) for him.

