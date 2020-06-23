10 LQBTQ Children's Books For Kids of All Ages About Love, Identity, and Family

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Celebrate Pride Month by reading one of these books with your child, from toddlers to teens.

There’s nothing quite like books to teach kids about the world around them. Books are an incredibly useful resource for families, and parents often turn to them to help explain things like welcoming a new sibling, the death of a grandparent, and these days, issues like racism and homosexuality.

Giving kids access to books that showcase LGBTQ+ families and experiences is essential not only for children who might be questioning their sexuality, but for all kids to understand the different types of people, relationships, and families that make up our society. Jonathan Hamilt, global programming director of Drag Queen Story Hour (DQSH), which was started to help “give kids glamorous, positive, and unabashedly queer role models,” knows just how important it is to expose kids to these types of books. During Story Hour, “kids are able to see people who defy rigid gender restrictions and imagine a world where people can present as they wish, where dress-up is real,” he says.

Through books and storytimes that take place all over the country, DQSH has been able to “introduce kids to parts of LGBTQ history and culture in age-appropriate settings,” says Hamilt. “Drag performers have often been at the forefront of activism, fundraising, and volunteer work in our communities, and serve as role models for how to celebrate what makes us special by putting our best high-heeled foot forward and wearing a huge sparkly smile.”

For people to think critically about societal norms and stand up to injustice in any form depends on having good lessons instilled in them when they are young. Children will be able to relate to the 10 books on this list no matter how they identify, as it includes stories for toddlers to teens with relatable LGBTQ+ characters and experiences.