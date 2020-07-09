4 Fun Rhyming Books for Kids
Whether read aloud or after school in a quiet corner at home, these fun books with irresistible wordplay will leave lasting memories, according to children's book authors who fell in love with them when they were kids themselves.
The Phantom Tollbooth
“Around 9, 10-ish, 11, The Phantom Tollbooth, by Norton Juster (ages 8 to 12), was my go-to book. The main character travels to ‘Dictionopolis,’ a town where people go to buy words and letters that each have their own flavor, aroma, and texture.”
—Emma Walton Hamilton, coauthor of the Very Fairy Princess series
The Lorax
“The genius of Dr. Seuss was his ability to distill serious messages into simple rhyme. You have a heart of stone if you’re not moved by The Lorax (ages 5 to 9), and its message about environmentalism is even more relevant today.”
—Cressida Cowell, author of the How to Train Your Dragon series
Selected Poems of Langston Hughes
“I struggled in school. Reading a book was like being served bitter spinach. All that changed when I was introduced to Selected Poems of Langston Hughes (ages 12+). The poems weren’t reading. They were sweet wordplay, letter music, possibilities on paper!”
—Andrea Davis Pinkney, author of The Red Pencil
Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now!
“Marvin K. Mooney Will You Please Go Now! by Dr. Seuss (ages 2 to 5), ignited my passion for words. I vividly recall my parents reading the rhyming story to me.”
—Actor Gabrielle Union, author of Welcome to the Party