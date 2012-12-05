Favorite Things: Chapter Books

The brilliant hero of Charlie Collier, Snoop for Hire: The Homemade Stuffing Caper takes his detective agency out of the family garage and into the big time. The mystery: who's swiping exotic birds? Brisk and absorbing, author John Madormo's debut tips its fedora to hard- boiled classics with its "sixth-grader meets Sam Spade" narration.

Ages 9 and up, Philomel, $16

Originally published in the May, June/July, September, October, and November 2012 issues of FamilyFun magazine