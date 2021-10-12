Elizabeth Warren Releases Children's Book Empowering Kids to Chase Their Dreams

While on the campaign trail, Senator Elizabeth Warren customarily introduced herself to young female supporters by saying, "My name is Elizabeth, and I'm running for president because that's what girls do." Then Warren and the child would lock pinkies. Now the Massachusetts Democrat, a mother of two grown children, has released an inspiring new kids' book, Pinkie Promises, based on the campaign ritual.

In the story, the main character, Polly, tries to be helpful, but is repeatedly told by boys and men, "That's not what girls do." When her mom suggests they attend a rally, she meets Elizabeth Warren. Polly and Elizabeth make a pinkie promise. Feeling strong and capable, Polly takes the field in a soccer game, helps look for a missing dog, and runs for class president. When describing the story, Senator Warren told In Style, "It's not about grim determination. It's about the joy of getting in the fight. It's about the joy of taking the field. It's about the joy of holding up your hand and saying, 'I can do that.'"

Cover of children's book, "Pinkie Promises" by Senator Elizabeth Warren Credit: Macmillan

The book, suggested for kids ages 4 to 8, is the senator's first foray into children's literature. Earlier this year, she released Persist, which includes many personal stories, like juggling single motherhood with her job as a law school professor.