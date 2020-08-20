The Disney Advent Calendar That Sold 600,000 Copies Last Year Is Back — This Time With 'Marvel' and 'Frozen' Versions

It’s never too early to celebrate Christmas, and considering what a challenging year 2020 has been, we are more excited for the holidays than ever before. It seems that Disney got the message and decided to spread some holiday cheer four months in advance of Christmas by releasing its popular storybook advent calendars. Needless to say, we are pumped.
In addition to the classic version — which sold a whopping 600,000 copies last year — Disney is releasing Frozen and Marvel editions. The calendars come with 24 books, one for each day of December to count down until Christmas Day. This year, the books are individually wrapped for an additional element of surprise. Titles include classics lie Dumbo, Pinnochio, and 101 Dalmatians, as well as new favorites like Onward and Wreck-it Ralph.
The calendars were made in partnership with Igloo books and are available for pre-order now. While they’ll be officially released on Oct. 6, you should order yours now if last year is any indication because they’re bound to sell out fast. In fact, the classic collection is already an Amazon Best Seller!
Right now, Amazon is even offering a 10-percent discount off the original price of $29.99 for the Frozen and original advent calendars, which is a pretty sweet deal considering you get 24 books to add to your child’s library.
Shop the Disney Storybook Advent Calendars below before it’s too late.
To buy: Disney Storybook Collection Advent Calendar, $26.99 (originally, $29.99); amazon.com
To buy: Disney Frozen Storybook Collection Advent Calendar, $26.08 (originally, $29.99); amazon.com
To buy: Disney Marvel Storybook Collection, $29.99; amazon.com