5 Children's Books About the Environment to Read This Earth Day

Written by Becky Davies, illustrated by Jennie Poh

When a sea turtle encounters pollution, she doesn’t know what it is. But kids will recognize the plastic bag, the water bottle, and the net that eventually entraps her. She’s freed by scuba divers who are cleaning up trash. The back pages explain how litter enters the ocean, how long it takes for a plastic bag to decompose (ten to 20 years), and what kids can do to help keep the water clean.