5 Children's Books About the Environment to Read This Earth Day

By Karen Cicero
March 09, 2020
Peter Ardito
Already know The Lorax by heart? Snag a few of these new children's books about nature, wildlife, and taking care of our planet for your home library so you have a few fresh stories to read come April 22.
Start Slideshow
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

1 of 5

Treasure

Orca Book Publishers
SHOP IT
Amazon

Written by Mireille Messier, illustrated by Irene Luxbacher

In this celebration of the natural world, sisters set out on a treasure hunt in a forest, looking for items that are shiny, mysterious, and precious. They have fun climbing trees and splashing alongside fish as they search. Just when they’re about to head home, they turn a corner and are awestruck by a rainbow. “Some treasures are too big for pockets,” the girls realize.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 5

Little Turtle and the Changing Sea

Tiger Tales
SHOP IT
Amazon

Written by Becky Davies, illustrated by Jennie Poh

When a sea turtle encounters pollution, she doesn’t know what it is. But kids will recognize the plastic bag, the water bottle, and the net that eventually entraps her. She’s freed by scuba divers who are cleaning up trash. The back pages explain how litter enters the ocean, how long it takes for a plastic bag to decompose (ten to 20 years), and what kids can do to help keep the water clean.

3 of 5

Only a Tree Knows How to Be a Tree

Candlewick
SHOP IT
Amazon

Written and illustrated by Mary Murphy

This uplifting story honors the diversity of all living things. “Every comet, flower, cat, and beetle, every cloud, frog, stone, and duck ... is different,” Murphy writes. “Every tree is different. And they are all the only ones who know how to be them.” Murphy also reminds kids that they have their own special role in the world.

Advertisement

4 of 5

A Wild Child’s Guide to Endangered Animals

Chronicle Books
SHOP IT
Amazon

Written and illustrated by Millie Marotta

What do the little dodo bird, the giant anteater, and the wandering albatross have in common? They’re among the 43 animals at risk of extinction that are highlighted in this exquisitely designed book. Kids will find out, for instance, that fishing nets threaten yellow-eyed penguins and that the climate crisis makes it more difficult for snowy owls to find food.

5 of 5

Harlem Grown: How One Big Idea Transformed a Neighborhood

Simon & Schuster / Paula Wiseman Books
SHOP IT
Amazon

Written by Tony Hillery, illustrated by Jessie Hartland

In this nonfiction book, a New York City school turns an abandoned lot across the street into an urban farm that helps feed the community. Even toddlers will be able to grasp the story thanks to the concise text and the illustrations that show students clearing away trash to make space for growing fruits and veggies.

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com