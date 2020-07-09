12 Diverse Children’s Books Kids Will See Themselves In
Children's book authors share their favorite stories starring relatable characters who look, feel, and experience life just like your own child, making them amazing sources of support.
Stevie
“A picture book about two brown boys trying to negotiate a new way to have a family, Stevie, by John Steptoe (ages 4 to 8), grabbed me and held me. I knew this was what I’d always look for in books: captivating, realistic stories about people who were at once familiar and not familiar to me.”
—Jacqueline Woodson, author of Brown Girl Dreaming
Miracle’s Boys
“When my sixth-grade teacher read Miracle’s Boys, by Jacqueline Woodson (ages 10+), out loud, I was so moved, not only because I was completely enthralled by the story of three Black boys growing up in Washington Heights, but also because I saw that all my classmates were just as riveted. It awakened me to the power of storytelling for a group.”
—Elizabeth Acevedo, author of The Poet X
Corduroy
“I related to Corduroy, by Don Freeman (ages 2 to 5), especially Lisa wanting to take home a new bear. This was probably one of my first experiences seeing loneliness in a book.”
—Brandy Colbert, author of The Only Black Girls in Town
Bread and Jam for Frances
“Learning how to read was hard for me. Bread and Jam for Frances, by Russell Hoban (ages 4 to 8), changed everything. Frances was stubborn and anxious, like me. She inspired me to dig in and crack the code of literacy.”
—Laurie Halse Anderson, author of Shout
The Snowy Day
“My teacher knew I was dyslexic, and she pulled out The Snowy Day, by Ezra Jack Keats (ages 2+), for me. What child doesn’t get excited to play in the snow? Seeing Peter—a brown child—so beautifully drawn and dressed, made me happy because it allowed me to believe that I was not invisible.”
—Vanessa Brantley-Newton, author of Just Like Me
Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry
“Roll of Thunder, Hear My Cry, by Mildred D. Taylor (ages 11+), was the book for me as a kid. I realized that I could be the hero of the narrative.”
—Angie Thomas, author of The Hate U Give
Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl
“When I read Anne Frank: The Diary of a Young Girl (ages 10+) in my teens, I felt that she and I had much in common: We were both Jewish; we both had bushy eyebrows and dark hair; we both had complicated relationships with our mother; we both had yearnings beyond our reach. I was spellbound, and her words transported me to a world outside my own.”
—Lesléa Newman, author of Heather Has Two Mommies
The Cricket in Times Square
“My mother bought The Cricket in Times Square, by George Selden (ages 6 to 10), for me, and I carried it with me everywhere for a while. Chester the cricket singing his heart out and someone hearing him—it moved me so. It gave me the idea that being small didn’t mean that you had to be silent, or that you wouldn’t be heard.”
—Kate DiCamillo, author of The Tale of Despereaux
Encyclopedia Brown
“My first time delving into a book where a kid my age was respected for his smarts and what he had to offer the world was when I read the Encyclopedia Brown series, by Donald J. Sobol (ages 8 to 12). Since I was precocious and detail-oriented, like Leroy, I found the books empowering.”
—Nic Stone, author of Clean Getaway
Before the Mayflower
“In fifth grade, I fell in love with hip-hop music. Mrs. Shelby, my teacher, likened LL Cool J and Run-DMC to poets from the Harlem Renaissance. She gave me Before the Mayflower, by Lerone Bennett Jr. (ages 10+), to learn about Claude McKay and Langston Hughes. That started my thirst for consuming Black history.”
—Derrick Barnes, author of I Am Every Good Thing
The Day-Glo Brothers
“The Day-Glo Brothers, by Chris Barton (ages 7 to 10), tells the true story of how the Switzer brothers combined science and art to invent a set of colors. When my son was in kindergarten, he slept with the book. Now he’s a 16-year-old STEM nerd and artist.”
—Gene Luen Yang, author of American Born Chinese
The Arabian Nights
“Reading The Arabian Nights (ages 7+) as a child in a dictatorship, this was liberating news: A girl—a brown girl, not a pale princess—could be a storyteller! Her tales could change the world.”
—Julia Alvarez, author of How the García Girls Lost Their Accents