5 Books to Get Your Kid Excited About Starting School

by Sally Derby

Six fictional students (one each from kindergarten to fifth grade) express their worries, relief, and perspectives about school in 24 free-verse poems that your child will undoubtedly relate to. Readers learn that Katie, a second-grader, is upset about making her twos backwards until her teacher confides that he used to do it as well. And first-grader Zach is anxious about starting a new year: “I knew which was my seat and how to ask to use the bathroom and where it was. Now I have to learn everything all over again. What if I make a mistake?” This book is an especially good pick if you have children in different grades, and can be re-read every year throughout elementary school.