8 Books to Promote Good Behavior

By Jacqueline Burt Wang
Updated September 13, 2021
The right story can help resolve a kid's challenging behavior. Read these eight books with your child to teach sharing, compassion, and more.

Llama Llama Mad at Mama

By Anna Dewdney

A patient mother llama shows her cranky son that cooperation can make even a boring trip to Shop-O-Rama fun.

Five Nice Mice

By Chisato Tashiro

After being shut out of a frogs-only concert, the mice decide to put on a show of their own—and end up making beautiful music with everyone (including the frogs).

Duck & Goose

By Tad Hills

The title characters have a big fight over a giant egg. When it turns out to be a ball, they learn to play with it together.

Grumpy Bird

By Jeremy Tankard

Bird is having a bad day until a parade of animal pals follows him around and helps turn his frown upside down.

The Tale of Pip & Squeak

By Kate Duke

Two mouse brothers with nothing in common work together to throw the best party ever.

Perfect

Written and illustrated by Max Amato

In this picture book, a pencil and an eraser have opposite purposes but learn to work together. After reading this book, kids will appreciate the importance of cooperation. 

The Girl Who Never Made Mistakes

Written by Mark Pett and Gary Rubinstein

When something goes wrong at the school talent show, a 9-year-old realizes that she can have more fun when she doesn't put as much pressure on herself. Read this book to children who need to combat perfectionism. 

But Why Can't I?

Written by Sue Graves, illustrated by Desideria Guicciardini

Siblings rebel against the rules a babysitter sets until she explains that adults have to follow the rules too.

