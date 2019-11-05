Books About Kindness to Add To Your Kid's Library

By Karen Cicero and Jessica Hartshorn
Credit: Peter Ardito

Reading to your children may be the easiest and most effective way to inspire compassion and empathy for others—and to open their hearts to all variety of causes. Authors, educators, leaders, essential workers, and artists share the beloved titles that have nurtured goodwill in themselves or their kids. Spread the (caring) word.

Start Slideshow

1 of 93

People

Credit: Peter Ardito
shop it

By Peter Spier

"People, by Peter Spier (ages 3 to 7), is a pictorial celebration of human variety, and my children used to pore over its enormous, complicated illustrations, imagining themselves in different bodies, houses, and countries. Imagining other lives is the first step of empathy." —Annie Barrows, author of Iggy Is Better Than Ever

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 93

The Proudest Blue

Credit: Peter Ardito
shop it

By Ibtihaj Muhammad

"My 5-year-old daughter loves The Proudest Blue, by Ibtihaj Muhammad (ages 4 to 8), a picture book about a girl who's teased on her first day wearing her hijab, told from the perspective of her adoring younger sister, who is outraged witnessing the teasing. I think my daughter recognizes the unfairness of the. Islamophobia, and I can see her empathy flowering." —Parents advisor Ibram X. Kendi, Ph.D., founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research

Advertisement

4 of 93

Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend

Credit: Peter Ardito
shop it

By Dawn Quigley

"Set on an Ojibwa reservation, Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend, by Dawn Quigley (ages 6 to 10), shows us the role of friendship and laughter in enlarging our hearts and worlds." —Linda Sue Park, author of Prairie Lotus

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

9 of 93

Eyes That Kiss in the Corners

Credit: Courtesy of HarperCollins
shop it

By Joanna Ho

"I wish I'd had Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, by Joanna Ho (ages 4 to 8), when I was a kid, puzzling over how Asian eyes were usually illustrated as slashes. This beautifully written and illustrated book celebrates eyes like mine along with a heartwarming story of family." —Lily LaMotte, author of Measuring Up

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 93

March

Credit: Courtesy of Top Shelf Productions
shop it

By John Lewis

"Telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement in a way that can engage young readers, the graphic novel trilogy March, by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin (ages 13+), is powerful. It can help children of privilege and those who may not have experienced many difficulties in life recognize how lucky they are and see things from a different perspective." —U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, author of Every Day Is a Gift: A Memoir

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 93

As Brave as You

Credit: Peter Ardito
shop it

By Jason Reynolds

"Full of hope and humor, As Brave as You, by Jason Reynolds (ages 10+), opened my eyes to the power of empathy in developing love-centered relationships and shaping not only how we view others but how we view the world." —Nic Stone, author of Fast Pitch

15 of 93

Hug

Credit: Peter Ardito
shop it

By Jez Alborough

"A book containing only three distinct words, Hug, by Jez Alborough (ages 2 to 5), manages to convey a world's worth of feeling when a chimpanzee finds itself alone and a kindly grown-up elephant decides to help. As other animals join the search for Bobo's mom, we learn that despite our differences, we all want the love and care of family. We learn that when one being helps another get what they need, it makes everyone in the ecosystem feel so much better." —Parents advisor Julie Lythcott-Haims, author of How to Raise an Adult

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 93

The Spiffiest Giant in Town

Credit: Courtesy of Puffin Books
shop it

By Julia Donaldson

"Kindness is beautiful to talk about but not always so easy to put into practice. I love, love, love The Spiffiest Giant in Town, by Julia Donaldson (ages 3 to 7), and the image it gives us of a scruffy giant making life better for everyone in his path. It's a vital reminder of the difference a compassionate person can make within a community. The book is bighearted, joyous, generous, and completely absurd, like kindness itself." ­ —Brad Montague, author of The Circles All Around Us

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 93

All Are Welcome

Credit: Courtesy of Knopf Books for Young Readers
shop it

By Alexandra Penfold

"My daughters and I love everything about All Are Welcome, by Alexandra Penfold (ages 4 to 8), from the beautiful pictures depicting the kind of world we live in to the lyrical text that makes diversity and inclusion exciting. Also, it rhymes—something that, as far as I'm concerned, is key in a good children's book." —W. Kamau Bell, host of CNN's United Shades of America

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 93

Because of Winn-Dixie

Credit: Courtesy of Candlewick
shop it

By Kate DiCamillo

"My grandchildren, Jude and Lucy, agree that Because of Winn-Dixie, by Kate DiCamillo (ages 9 to 12), is an excellent read. We see a chain reaction of kindness that springs from the smallest actions, as 10-year-old Opal opens herself to the people and animals she meets in her new town. Opal's journey is a powerful example of how being kind not only makes her more resilient but also brings joy to others around her." —James R. Downing, M.D., president and CEO of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

25 of 93

A Christmas Carol

Credit: Peter Ardito
shop it

By Charles Dickens

"Every year, I read A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens (ages 9+). Those three ghosts who visit Scrooge give him (and the reader) a wonderful gift: the ability to see into other lives. Empathy begins with the imagining of other lives. And empathy, when we act on it, becomes transformative kindness. The other great gift of this book is the idea that it is never too late to change." —Kate DiCamillo, author of Flora & Ulysses

27 of 93

The Little House

Credit: Courtesy of Clarion Books
shop it

By Virginia Lee Burton

"The Little House, by Virginia Lee Burton (ages 0 to 3), mesmerized me when I was young. The ending, when someone knows where the house belongs (back in the country), how to get her there, and that she needs a family to live in her again, was an early and unforgotten lesson in kindness." —Ann M. Martin, author of The Baby-Sitters Club series

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

29 of 93

Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You

Credit: Courtesy of Philomel Books
shop it

By Sonia Sotomayor

"Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (ages 4 to 8), is a beautiful story about understanding differences and celebrating what makes us unique." —Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

36 of 93

The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be

Credit: Courtesy of Thomas Nelson
shop it

By Joanna Gaines

"I love The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be, by Joanna Gaines (ages 4 to 8). It focuses on celebrating differences and the importance of acceptance and empathy." —TikTok influencer Nabela Noor, author of Beautifully Me

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

38 of 93

Born Behind Bars

Credit: Peter Ardito
shop it

By Padma Venkatraman

"The kindness that Kabir and Rani in Born Behind Bars, by Padma Venkatraman (ages 10+), show each other creates a bond that is unbreakable. The book reminds me of the power that showing kindness to a stranger can have on developing a friendship."  Parents advisor Colby Sharp, fifth-grade teacher and cofounder of the Nerdy Book Club

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

41 of 93

Oh, the Places You'll Go!

Credit: Courtesy of Random House Books for Young Readers
shop it

By Dr. Seuss

"As an adult, Oh, the Places You'll Go!, by Dr. Seuss (all ages), inspired me to have an open mind about the ups and downs of life and to always be looking to the horizon with excitement and wonder. I read it to my kids all the time, and they have loved memorizing certain lines and offering them as inspiration when things get tough in their lives." —Blake Mycoskie, founder of Toms shoes

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

43 of 93

Pass It On

Credit: Courtesy of Philomel Book
shop it

By Sophy Henn

"I always say, 'If you see someone without a smile, give them yours!' That's why I love this precious book, Pass It On, by Sophy Henn (ages 3 to 7), selected for my Imagination Library [a book-gifting program], about sharing your kindness, joy, and love with the world." —Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

47 of 93

The Little Engine That Could

Credit: Courtesy of Golden Books
shop it

By Watty Piper

"I remember sitting on my grandma's lap as she read The Little Engine That Could, by Watty Piper (ages 0 to 3). 'I think I can, I think I can ... ' I can still hear her voice. I was so struck by the perseverance, confidence, kindness, thoughtfulness, and empathy of that little engine!" —Laura Vaccaro Seeger, author of Red and Why?

48 of 93

Mouse Scouts

Credit: Courtesy of Yearling
shop it

By Sarah Dillard

"The Mouse Scouts series, by Sarah Dillard (ages 7 to 10), helped my daughter think of others, try to be a better friend, and enjoy reading. The books are modeled after the Girl Scouts, so there are lessons about friendship and volunteering. Because the characters are mice and the stories are fun, my daughter embraced it enthusiastically." ­ —Grace Lin, author of A Big Mooncake for Little Star

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

49 of 93

Natural History and Home Lovely

Credit: Peter Ardito
shop it

"Two of my favorite books about kindness are Natural History, by M. B. Goffstein (ages 4 to 7), and Home Lovely, by Lynne Rae Perkins (ages 4 to 8). Goffstein takes something large—love and world peace—and makes it small and understandable to even the youngest child. Perkins takes something small—the friendship between a lonely girl and her mail carrier—and makes it big. Both are subtle; neither is preachy; both are perfection." —Kevin Henkes, author of A House

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

52 of 93

The Enemy

Credit: Peter Ardito
shop it

By Davide Cali and Serge Bloch

"Succinct in art and sparse in words, The Enemy, by Davide Cali and Serge Bloch (ages 4 to 8), is perhaps the most impactful publication in print about the human tragedy of war. Taken from the perspective of a single soldier, deep in a trench of his own digging, he describes his enemy to us in the deceitful and fantastical terms that have been handed down to him. We watch as this soldier slowly comes to terms with the realization that he doesn't really want to be fighting in the first place, nor does he even understand why he is. This simple book cuts to the heart of humanity, present everywhere, that is more consistently desirable than power and glory anywhere." Oliver Jeffers, author of There's a Ghost in This House

53 of 93

My Three Best Friends and Me, Zulay

Credit: Courtesy of Farrar, Straus and Giroux
shop it

By Cari Best

"My Three Best Friends and Me, Zulay, by Cari Best (ages 4 to 8), has subtle and meaningful messages about friendship, diversity, and inclusive spaces. Friends work together, with the assistance of caring adults, to help Zulay, a Black girl who is blind, run a race on Field Day. There are times when Zulay needs help, and there are times when she gives help—a reminder that everyone has something to offer." ­ —Renée Watson, author of Ways to Grow Love

54 of 93

The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane

Credit: Courtesy of Candlewick
shop it

By Kate DiCamillo

"One of my family's favorite read-alouds is The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, by Kate DiCamillo (ages 7 to 10). Edward, a china rabbit, was a gift to Abilene from her grandmother. Abilene loves Edward with all her heart, while he thinks only about himself. This story follows Edward on his journey to discovering how unconditional love is the greatest gift of all." —Parents advisor Traci Baxley, Ed.D., associate professor at Florida Atlantic University and author of Social Justice Parenting (Read an excerpt from Dr. Baxley's book on page 42 of this issue.)

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

60 of 93

Life Doesn't Frighten Me

Credit: Courtesy of Harry N. Abrams
shop it

By Maya Angelou

"Every time I read Life Doesn't Frighten Me, by Maya Angelou (ages 4+), I find so much inspiration. It's especially great for kids who are struggling with being afraid." —Todd Parr, author of The Kindness Book

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

61 of 93

The Story of Ferdinand

Credit: Peter Ardito
shop it

By Munro Leaf

The Story of Ferdinand, by Munro Leaf (ages 3 to 5), was a fan favorite. "In a loud world, Ferdinand helps us understand the power of gentleness," says Glennon Doyle, host of the We Can Do Hard Things podcast. Adds actor Brady Smith, author of Louie and Bear in the Land of Anything Goes, "I love the message that just because someone is doing something, you don't have to do it too. If you ask me, Ferdinand had it figured out pretty good."

62 of 93

The Snowy Day

Credit: Courtesy of Puffin Books
shop it

By Ezra Jack Keats

"The first time I saw an African American kid in a children's book, The Snowy Day, by Ezra Jack Keats (ages 0 to 5), I was in second grade. Looking back, I realize how important it is to see people who look like you in books, on TV, and in movies." ­ —Al Roker, cohost, 3rd Hour of Today

63 of 93

A Little Princess

Credit: Peter Ardito
shop it

By Frances Hodgson Burnett

"As a child, I loved A Little Princess, by Frances Hodgson Burnett (ages 8 to 12), for the fantasy of being a princess, but when I read it as an adult, I realized how much it's about being kind. Whether you're a princess or not, choose to be kind to those around you. Be confident in who you are, and be kind and respectful no matter what's going on in your own world. It's advice that was ingrained in me early on, and I think it's such a good way to live your life." ­ —Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist and cohost, 3rd Hour of Today

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

69 of 93

Little Blue Truck

Credit: Courtesy of HMH Books for Young Readers
shop it

By Alice Schertle

"The first book that my son, Delano, enjoyed every time I read it, Little Blue Truck, by Alice Schertle (ages 0 to 3), is ultimately a story about the importance of kindness. Hearing and seeing Dad moo, oink, quack, neigh, and beep never got old for him or me." —Craig Melvin, cohost, 3rd Hour of Today

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

70 of 93

The Someone New

Credit: HarperCollins
shop it
Amazon

By Jill Twiss and EG Keller

When a snail's garden floods, he escapes to another part of the forest to look for a new home. A chipmunk isn't welcoming at first but then learns that "kindness is stronger than fear. And sometimes it takes very special friends to be brave enough to tell you that you're wrong." Ages 4 to 8

71 of 93

An Invisible Thread, Young Readers Edition

Credit: Simon & Schuster Books for Young Readers
shop it
Amazon

By Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski

In this heartwarming true story, a homeless 11-year-old boy asks an ad-sales exec for spare change and ends up finding a true friend. Ages 8+

72 of 93

Llama Llama and the Bully Goat

Credit: Viking Books for Young Readers
shop it
Amazon

By Anna Dewdney

This is a classic rhyming story that promotes forgiveness: Gilroy Goat teases Llama Llama and other animal classmates. But with a little help from the teacher, everyone plays together nicely by the end of the school day. Ages 2 to 5

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

73 of 93

Wishtree

Credit: Feiwel & Friends
shop it
Amazon

By Katherine Applegate

When a boy carves a hateful message about a Muslim refugee family into an old oak tree, the tree asks the birds and animals for help spreading kindness. Ages 8+

74 of 93

Baby Faces by Margaret Miller

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Margaret Miller

Expressive kids' faces peer out from the pages, along with a word describing each emotion. Up to 1 year

75 of 93

 Little Elliot, Big Fun

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Mike Curato

An elephant visits an amusement park but fears rides at first. Kids will relate to the concept of facing unfamiliar situations. Ages 4 to 8

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

76 of 93

Ivan: The Remarkable True Story of the Shopping Mall Gorilla

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Katherine Applegate

Your child will find it easy to sympathize with Ivan, who eventually gets a better life at a zoo. Ages 4 to 8

77 of 93

Fly Away Home

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Eve Bunting

A boy and his father are homeless and sleep in an airport. When a bird that's been trapped in the terminal finds its way out, the characters are inspired as well. Ages 6 to 8

78 of 93

Everywhere Babies

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Susan Meyers

Babies love seeing other babies. This book features them playing, getting fed, being rocked, and experiencing feelings. Ages 6 months to 3 years

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

79 of 93

Rude Cakes

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Rowboat Watkins

Talk to your child about the cake's facial expressions and reactions of the other characters. How does the cake's behavior affect them? Ages 3 to 5

80 of 93

Stevie

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By John Steptoe

This book about a boy who resents having a foster brother but also misses him helps kids talk about complex feelings. Ages 4 to 8

81 of 93

The Hundred Dresses

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Eleanor Estes

After teasing a girl for wearing the same dress every day, her classmates realize that unkind words can't be taken back. Ages 6 to 9

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

82 of 93

Moo, Baa, La La La!

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Sandra Boynton

Use the unforgettable animal grimaces in this funny book to discuss how emotions can be written on someone's face. Up to 3 years

83 of 93

Moo!

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By David LaRochelle

A cow makes off with a farmer's car and hits the road. The mood changes from moment to moment, as fun and fearsome events arise. Ages 3 to 6

84 of 93

Sam and the Lucky Money

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Karen Chinn

Sam receives money to spend for Chinese New Year. Then he meets a homeless man who puts "good fortune" in a different light. Ages 5 to 8

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

85 of 93

Planting the Trees of Kenya: The Story of Wangari Maathai

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Claire A. Nivola

Based on the real experiences of a Nobel Peace Prize winner, this story evokes empathy and shows the power of compassion. Ages 5 to 8

86 of 93

Spot Goes to the Farm

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Eric Hill

A nice introduction to slightly more complicated plot, this book follows the adventures of a dog. Does his father look happy when he ends up in a pond? Ages 1 to 3

87 of 93

A Hat for Mrs. Goldman: A Story About Knitting and Love

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Michelle Edwards

Sophia decides to knit a hat for an older lady who needs one but finds it's tough. Since little kids' dreams often outstrip their abilities, they'll feel her struggle. Ages 4 to 8

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

88 of 93

Those Shoes

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Maribeth Boelts

The main character's face in each drawing can spark conversations about envy and feeling left outAges 5 to 8

89 of 93

Ninth Ward

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Jewell Parker Rhodes

Lanesha wonders why she doesn't have the same comforts as her wealthier uptown relatives do. Then an even bigger problem looms: Hurricane Katrina. Ages 10 and up

90 of 93

Baby Faces Peekaboo!

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By DK Publishing

The faces in this lift-the-flap book reveal a full range of emotions Up to 3 years old

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

91 of 93

The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By LeVar Burton and Susan Schaefer Bernardo

This poetic tale is a plug for diversity and provides inspiration for dealing with adversity and strong emotions. Ages 5 to 7

92 of 93

The Name Jar

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Yangsook Choi

When a Korean girl is teased about her name, she refuses to use it. Will she swap it or be true to her roots? Ages 3 to 7

93 of 93

Freak the Mighty

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
shop it
Amazon

By Rodman Philbrick

This story about a slow learner trapped in a giant teenage body drives home the benefit of putting yourself in someone else's shoes. Ages 10 to 13

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Karen Cicero and Jessica Hartshorn