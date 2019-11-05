Books About Kindness to Add To Your Kid's Library

By Davide Cali and Serge Bloch

"Succinct in art and sparse in words, The Enemy, by Davide Cali and Serge Bloch (ages 4 to 8), is perhaps the most impactful publication in print about the human tragedy of war. Taken from the perspective of a single soldier, deep in a trench of his own digging, he describes his enemy to us in the deceitful and fantastical terms that have been handed down to him. We watch as this soldier slowly comes to terms with the realization that he doesn't really want to be fighting in the first place, nor does he even understand why he is. This simple book cuts to the heart of humanity, present everywhere, that is more consistently desirable than power and glory anywhere." —Oliver Jeffers, author of There's a Ghost in This House