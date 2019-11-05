Books About Kindness to Add To Your Kid's Library
Reading to your children may be the easiest and most effective way to inspire compassion and empathy for others—and to open their hearts to all variety of causes. Authors, educators, leaders, essential workers, and artists share the beloved titles that have nurtured goodwill in themselves or their kids. Spread the (caring) word.
People
By Peter Spier
"People, by Peter Spier (ages 3 to 7), is a pictorial celebration of human variety, and my children used to pore over its enormous, complicated illustrations, imagining themselves in different bodies, houses, and countries. Imagining other lives is the first step of empathy." —Annie Barrows, author of Iggy Is Better Than Ever
The Proudest Blue
By Ibtihaj Muhammad
"My 5-year-old daughter loves The Proudest Blue, by Ibtihaj Muhammad (ages 4 to 8), a picture book about a girl who's teased on her first day wearing her hijab, told from the perspective of her adoring younger sister, who is outraged witnessing the teasing. I think my daughter recognizes the unfairness of the. Islamophobia, and I can see her empathy flowering." —Parents advisor Ibram X. Kendi, Ph.D., founding director of the Boston University Center for Antiracist Research
Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend
By Dawn Quigley
"Set on an Ojibwa reservation, Jo Jo Makoons: The Used-to-Be Best Friend, by Dawn Quigley (ages 6 to 10), shows us the role of friendship and laughter in enlarging our hearts and worlds." —Linda Sue Park, author of Prairie Lotus
Eyes That Kiss in the Corners
By Joanna Ho
"I wish I'd had Eyes That Kiss in the Corners, by Joanna Ho (ages 4 to 8), when I was a kid, puzzling over how Asian eyes were usually illustrated as slashes. This beautifully written and illustrated book celebrates eyes like mine along with a heartwarming story of family." —Lily LaMotte, author of Measuring Up
March
By John Lewis
"Telling the story of the Civil Rights Movement in a way that can engage young readers, the graphic novel trilogy March, by John Lewis and Andrew Aydin (ages 13+), is powerful. It can help children of privilege and those who may not have experienced many difficulties in life recognize how lucky they are and see things from a different perspective." —U.S. Senator Tammy Duckworth of Illinois, author of Every Day Is a Gift: A Memoir
As Brave as You
By Jason Reynolds
"Full of hope and humor, As Brave as You, by Jason Reynolds (ages 10+), opened my eyes to the power of empathy in developing love-centered relationships and shaping not only how we view others but how we view the world." —Nic Stone, author of Fast Pitch
Hug
By Jez Alborough
"A book containing only three distinct words, Hug, by Jez Alborough (ages 2 to 5), manages to convey a world's worth of feeling when a chimpanzee finds itself alone and a kindly grown-up elephant decides to help. As other animals join the search for Bobo's mom, we learn that despite our differences, we all want the love and care of family. We learn that when one being helps another get what they need, it makes everyone in the ecosystem feel so much better." —Parents advisor Julie Lythcott-Haims, author of How to Raise an Adult
The Spiffiest Giant in Town
By Julia Donaldson
"Kindness is beautiful to talk about but not always so easy to put into practice. I love, love, love The Spiffiest Giant in Town, by Julia Donaldson (ages 3 to 7), and the image it gives us of a scruffy giant making life better for everyone in his path. It's a vital reminder of the difference a compassionate person can make within a community. The book is bighearted, joyous, generous, and completely absurd, like kindness itself." —Brad Montague, author of The Circles All Around Us
All Are Welcome
By Alexandra Penfold
"My daughters and I love everything about All Are Welcome, by Alexandra Penfold (ages 4 to 8), from the beautiful pictures depicting the kind of world we live in to the lyrical text that makes diversity and inclusion exciting. Also, it rhymes—something that, as far as I'm concerned, is key in a good children's book." —W. Kamau Bell, host of CNN's United Shades of America
Because of Winn-Dixie
By Kate DiCamillo
"My grandchildren, Jude and Lucy, agree that Because of Winn-Dixie, by Kate DiCamillo (ages 9 to 12), is an excellent read. We see a chain reaction of kindness that springs from the smallest actions, as 10-year-old Opal opens herself to the people and animals she meets in her new town. Opal's journey is a powerful example of how being kind not only makes her more resilient but also brings joy to others around her." —James R. Downing, M.D., president and CEO of St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
A Christmas Carol
By Charles Dickens
"Every year, I read A Christmas Carol, by Charles Dickens (ages 9+). Those three ghosts who visit Scrooge give him (and the reader) a wonderful gift: the ability to see into other lives. Empathy begins with the imagining of other lives. And empathy, when we act on it, becomes transformative kindness. The other great gift of this book is the idea that it is never too late to change." —Kate DiCamillo, author of Flora & Ulysses
The Little House
By Virginia Lee Burton
"The Little House, by Virginia Lee Burton (ages 0 to 3), mesmerized me when I was young. The ending, when someone knows where the house belongs (back in the country), how to get her there, and that she needs a family to live in her again, was an early and unforgotten lesson in kindness." —Ann M. Martin, author of The Baby-Sitters Club series
Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You
By Sonia Sotomayor
"Just Ask!: Be Different, Be Brave, Be You, by Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor (ages 4 to 8), is a beautiful story about understanding differences and celebrating what makes us unique." —Miguel Cardona, U.S. Secretary of Education
The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be
By Joanna Gaines
"I love The World Needs Who You Were Made to Be, by Joanna Gaines (ages 4 to 8). It focuses on celebrating differences and the importance of acceptance and empathy." —TikTok influencer Nabela Noor, author of Beautifully Me
Born Behind Bars
By Padma Venkatraman
"The kindness that Kabir and Rani in Born Behind Bars, by Padma Venkatraman (ages 10+), show each other creates a bond that is unbreakable. The book reminds me of the power that showing kindness to a stranger can have on developing a friendship." Parents advisor Colby Sharp, fifth-grade teacher and cofounder of the Nerdy Book Club
Oh, the Places You'll Go!
By Dr. Seuss
"As an adult, Oh, the Places You'll Go!, by Dr. Seuss (all ages), inspired me to have an open mind about the ups and downs of life and to always be looking to the horizon with excitement and wonder. I read it to my kids all the time, and they have loved memorizing certain lines and offering them as inspiration when things get tough in their lives." —Blake Mycoskie, founder of Toms shoes
Pass It On
By Sophy Henn
"I always say, 'If you see someone without a smile, give them yours!' That's why I love this precious book, Pass It On, by Sophy Henn (ages 3 to 7), selected for my Imagination Library [a book-gifting program], about sharing your kindness, joy, and love with the world." —Singer-songwriter Dolly Parton
The Little Engine That Could
By Watty Piper
"I remember sitting on my grandma's lap as she read The Little Engine That Could, by Watty Piper (ages 0 to 3). 'I think I can, I think I can ... ' I can still hear her voice. I was so struck by the perseverance, confidence, kindness, thoughtfulness, and empathy of that little engine!" —Laura Vaccaro Seeger, author of Red and Why?
Mouse Scouts
By Sarah Dillard
"The Mouse Scouts series, by Sarah Dillard (ages 7 to 10), helped my daughter think of others, try to be a better friend, and enjoy reading. The books are modeled after the Girl Scouts, so there are lessons about friendship and volunteering. Because the characters are mice and the stories are fun, my daughter embraced it enthusiastically." —Grace Lin, author of A Big Mooncake for Little Star
Natural History and Home Lovely
"Two of my favorite books about kindness are Natural History, by M. B. Goffstein (ages 4 to 7), and Home Lovely, by Lynne Rae Perkins (ages 4 to 8). Goffstein takes something large—love and world peace—and makes it small and understandable to even the youngest child. Perkins takes something small—the friendship between a lonely girl and her mail carrier—and makes it big. Both are subtle; neither is preachy; both are perfection." —Kevin Henkes, author of A House
The Enemy
By Davide Cali and Serge Bloch
"Succinct in art and sparse in words, The Enemy, by Davide Cali and Serge Bloch (ages 4 to 8), is perhaps the most impactful publication in print about the human tragedy of war. Taken from the perspective of a single soldier, deep in a trench of his own digging, he describes his enemy to us in the deceitful and fantastical terms that have been handed down to him. We watch as this soldier slowly comes to terms with the realization that he doesn't really want to be fighting in the first place, nor does he even understand why he is. This simple book cuts to the heart of humanity, present everywhere, that is more consistently desirable than power and glory anywhere." —Oliver Jeffers, author of There's a Ghost in This House
My Three Best Friends and Me, Zulay
By Cari Best
"My Three Best Friends and Me, Zulay, by Cari Best (ages 4 to 8), has subtle and meaningful messages about friendship, diversity, and inclusive spaces. Friends work together, with the assistance of caring adults, to help Zulay, a Black girl who is blind, run a race on Field Day. There are times when Zulay needs help, and there are times when she gives help—a reminder that everyone has something to offer." —Renée Watson, author of Ways to Grow Love
The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane
By Kate DiCamillo
"One of my family's favorite read-alouds is The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane, by Kate DiCamillo (ages 7 to 10). Edward, a china rabbit, was a gift to Abilene from her grandmother. Abilene loves Edward with all her heart, while he thinks only about himself. This story follows Edward on his journey to discovering how unconditional love is the greatest gift of all." —Parents advisor Traci Baxley, Ed.D., associate professor at Florida Atlantic University and author of Social Justice Parenting (Read an excerpt from Dr. Baxley's book on page 42 of this issue.)
Life Doesn't Frighten Me
By Maya Angelou
"Every time I read Life Doesn't Frighten Me, by Maya Angelou (ages 4+), I find so much inspiration. It's especially great for kids who are struggling with being afraid." —Todd Parr, author of The Kindness Book
The Story of Ferdinand
By Munro Leaf
The Story of Ferdinand, by Munro Leaf (ages 3 to 5), was a fan favorite. "In a loud world, Ferdinand helps us understand the power of gentleness," says Glennon Doyle, host of the We Can Do Hard Things podcast. Adds actor Brady Smith, author of Louie and Bear in the Land of Anything Goes, "I love the message that just because someone is doing something, you don't have to do it too. If you ask me, Ferdinand had it figured out pretty good."
The Snowy Day
By Ezra Jack Keats
"The first time I saw an African American kid in a children's book, The Snowy Day, by Ezra Jack Keats (ages 0 to 5), I was in second grade. Looking back, I realize how important it is to see people who look like you in books, on TV, and in movies." —Al Roker, cohost, 3rd Hour of Today
A Little Princess
By Frances Hodgson Burnett
"As a child, I loved A Little Princess, by Frances Hodgson Burnett (ages 8 to 12), for the fantasy of being a princess, but when I read it as an adult, I realized how much it's about being kind. Whether you're a princess or not, choose to be kind to those around you. Be confident in who you are, and be kind and respectful no matter what's going on in your own world. It's advice that was ingrained in me early on, and I think it's such a good way to live your life." —Dylan Dreyer, NBC News meteorologist and cohost, 3rd Hour of Today
Little Blue Truck
By Alice Schertle
"The first book that my son, Delano, enjoyed every time I read it, Little Blue Truck, by Alice Schertle (ages 0 to 3), is ultimately a story about the importance of kindness. Hearing and seeing Dad moo, oink, quack, neigh, and beep never got old for him or me." —Craig Melvin, cohost, 3rd Hour of Today
The Someone New
By Jill Twiss and EG Keller
When a snail's garden floods, he escapes to another part of the forest to look for a new home. A chipmunk isn't welcoming at first but then learns that "kindness is stronger than fear. And sometimes it takes very special friends to be brave enough to tell you that you're wrong." Ages 4 to 8
An Invisible Thread, Young Readers Edition
By Laura Schroff and Alex Tresniowski
In this heartwarming true story, a homeless 11-year-old boy asks an ad-sales exec for spare change and ends up finding a true friend. Ages 8+
Llama Llama and the Bully Goat
By Anna Dewdney
This is a classic rhyming story that promotes forgiveness: Gilroy Goat teases Llama Llama and other animal classmates. But with a little help from the teacher, everyone plays together nicely by the end of the school day. Ages 2 to 5
Wishtree
By Katherine Applegate
When a boy carves a hateful message about a Muslim refugee family into an old oak tree, the tree asks the birds and animals for help spreading kindness. Ages 8+
Baby Faces by Margaret Miller
By Margaret Miller
Expressive kids' faces peer out from the pages, along with a word describing each emotion. Up to 1 year
Little Elliot, Big Fun
By Mike Curato
An elephant visits an amusement park but fears rides at first. Kids will relate to the concept of facing unfamiliar situations. Ages 4 to 8
Ivan: The Remarkable True Story of the Shopping Mall Gorilla
By Katherine Applegate
Your child will find it easy to sympathize with Ivan, who eventually gets a better life at a zoo. Ages 4 to 8
Fly Away Home
By Eve Bunting
A boy and his father are homeless and sleep in an airport. When a bird that's been trapped in the terminal finds its way out, the characters are inspired as well. Ages 6 to 8
Everywhere Babies
By Susan Meyers
Babies love seeing other babies. This book features them playing, getting fed, being rocked, and experiencing feelings. Ages 6 months to 3 years
Rude Cakes
By Rowboat Watkins
Talk to your child about the cake's facial expressions and reactions of the other characters. How does the cake's behavior affect them? Ages 3 to 5
Stevie
By John Steptoe
This book about a boy who resents having a foster brother but also misses him helps kids talk about complex feelings. Ages 4 to 8
The Hundred Dresses
By Eleanor Estes
After teasing a girl for wearing the same dress every day, her classmates realize that unkind words can't be taken back. Ages 6 to 9
Moo, Baa, La La La!
By Sandra Boynton
Use the unforgettable animal grimaces in this funny book to discuss how emotions can be written on someone's face. Up to 3 years
Moo!
By David LaRochelle
A cow makes off with a farmer's car and hits the road. The mood changes from moment to moment, as fun and fearsome events arise. Ages 3 to 6
Sam and the Lucky Money
By Karen Chinn
Sam receives money to spend for Chinese New Year. Then he meets a homeless man who puts "good fortune" in a different light. Ages 5 to 8
Planting the Trees of Kenya: The Story of Wangari Maathai
By Claire A. Nivola
Based on the real experiences of a Nobel Peace Prize winner, this story evokes empathy and shows the power of compassion. Ages 5 to 8
Spot Goes to the Farm
By Eric Hill
A nice introduction to slightly more complicated plot, this book follows the adventures of a dog. Does his father look happy when he ends up in a pond? Ages 1 to 3
A Hat for Mrs. Goldman: A Story About Knitting and Love
By Michelle Edwards
Sophia decides to knit a hat for an older lady who needs one but finds it's tough. Since little kids' dreams often outstrip their abilities, they'll feel her struggle. Ages 4 to 8
Those Shoes
By Maribeth Boelts
The main character's face in each drawing can spark conversations about envy and feeling left out. Ages 5 to 8
Ninth Ward
By Jewell Parker Rhodes
Lanesha wonders why she doesn't have the same comforts as her wealthier uptown relatives do. Then an even bigger problem looms: Hurricane Katrina. Ages 10 and up
Baby Faces Peekaboo!
By DK Publishing
The faces in this lift-the-flap book reveal a full range of emotions Up to 3 years old
The Rhino Who Swallowed a Storm
By LeVar Burton and Susan Schaefer Bernardo
This poetic tale is a plug for diversity and provides inspiration for dealing with adversity and strong emotions. Ages 5 to 7
The Name Jar
By Yangsook Choi
When a Korean girl is teased about her name, she refuses to use it. Will she swap it or be true to her roots? Ages 3 to 7
Freak the Mighty
By Rodman Philbrick
This story about a slow learner trapped in a giant teenage body drives home the benefit of putting yourself in someone else's shoes. Ages 10 to 13