9 Book Subscription Boxes Your Kids Will Love

Whether you've got a bookworm on your hands already or are hoping to create one, monthly book subscription boxes are the gifts that keep on giving. Everyone loves a gift that comes by snail mail and supporting a small business while also finding new quality books for your kids is a win-win. You'll also save on the retail price of books while often getting bonus content like crafts that come along with the stories.

When shopping for a children's book subscription box, look for whether shipping is bundled into the price or not, if you can save by buying multiple months in advance (you almost always can), if there is a discount for being a first-time subscriber (there almost always is), what the cancelation policy is, and if there is a printable card you can use if you're gifting the subscription. Also consider whether you want a certain type of book and if you want the book to be part of a larger activity box.

Whatever you choose, gifting books provides so much more than literacy—it's an introduction to new worlds, curiosity, a lifelong love of learning, bonding time reading together, and screen-free quiet time. And whether your child is 6 months old, 6 years old, or 16 years old, one of these unique book subscriptions below will be the right fit to excitedly unbox each time a delivery arrives.

Age Range: 3-7

Price: $29.95 plus shipping per month

Frequency: 1 book (plus recipe kit) once per month

Mom Krista and her son, Sterling (aka the Chief Tester), are the bakers behind Bookakery Boxes. Each box comes with a hardback picture book and a cooking activity based on its theme. While the cooking ingredients aren't included, you will find a kid-friendly recipe, an ingredients list, baking tips, and either a baking tool or a special ingredient for the recipe every time. This is one book subscription box that provides much more with a memory-making activity every month. Siince baking is involved, adult help is required.

Age Ranges: 0-3, 3-6, 7-10, or 9-12

Price: $17.95-$21.95 per month plus shipping

Frequency: 2-3 books per month or less often

Bookroo is completely customizable by age and frequency. You can change your subscription any time by slowing down to every two or three months or you can get an alternating subscription to get board books one month and picture books the other if you have different age siblings in the home. If you ever receive a book you already have, you'll get a $5 credit off your next subscription and if you have two subscriptions going to the same address, you can get 15 percent off the second one. Each book comes individually wrapped in eco-friendly recyclable paper so it feels like a special holiday every delivery.

Age Ranges: 0-2, 3-4, 5-6, 7-9, 10-13, or mixed ages

Price: $34.99 per month

Frequency: 2-3 books once per month

A look at over 3,000 children's books published in 2020 showed majority were about white children or animals. Jambo Book Club is dedicated to inspiring children who are Black, Latinx, Asian, Middle Eastern, or Native American. The books in this subscription box show BIPOC children "as the stars of their own stories" and "in situations where children's literature rarely places them—making friends, raising pets loving grandparents and fighting dragons." If you ever receive a book you already have they'll send you a replacement title and you can also mix age groups in one box.

Age Range: 3-8

Price: $44.99-$59.99 per month plus shipping

Frequency: 1 book (plus art kit) once per month

This high-end "storytime-meets-art-kit" box is a bonding experience delivery more than a book subscription. The hardback picture book will be the starting point for your art project with enough supplies for two. You'll also receive a BookMarks Magazine in each box with an author's note, illustrated art kit instructions, and even a themed Spotify playlist.

Age Ranges: 0-3, 4-7, or mixed ages

Price: $19.95 per month plus shipping

Frequency: 3-4 books once per month

This lower cost book subscription donates one book to a child in need for every book box bought. Last year, the company donated over 200,000 books! There is no particular focus to the books curated by LillyPost, just ones that are fun to read for the age range you choose. Choose between getting either four board books, three picture books, or a mixed book box with two picture books and one board book.

Age Ranges: 0-2, 2-4, 4-7, or 7-9

Price: $22.95 per month plus shipping

Frequency: 1-2 books (plus bonus items) once per month

These books highlighting intersectional diversity come with an activity idea, discussion card, and family letter to contextualize the story. The books feature voices of color, challenge gender stereotypes, and celebrate all kinds of families and bodies.

Age Range: 8-12 (OwlCrate Jr.) or 14+ (OwlCrate)

Price: $29.99-$32.99 per month plus shipping

Frequency: 1-2 books (plus bonus items) once per month

This box is an excellent choice if you have a middle grader or an older kid who either loves reading or who you are trying to encourage to love reading. Each box is loaded with goodies, including a new hardcover novel with a letter and signed bookplate from the author, a magazine, and an assortment of extra items. OwlCrate Jr. boxes also have a new monthly theme.

Age Ranges: 0-3, 4-7, 8-10, 11-13, or YA (14)

Price: $14.99-$32.99 per month

Frequency: 1-3 books (plus crafts) once per month

Choose between two options depending on what price point you're looking for: The Reader's Imagination Mini subscription for $14.99 per month contains one book while the Reader's Imagination Box for $32.99 per month contains three books. Both boxes come with a craft as well. Owl Post Books also offers a YA subscription of three books for $29.99 per month.

Age Ranges: 0-2, 2-5, or 5-8

Price: $13.99-$44.97 per quarter

Frequency: 1-3 books once every three months