Written by Thanhha Lai

Many of our teen testers were already familiar with Lai’s writing from reading Inside Out & Back Again, a middle-school favorite and Parents Best Children’s Book in 2011. Her new novel about siblings separated near the end of the Vietnam War also gives readers a window in the life of a refugee—and its long-term implications. When the brother and sister are finally reunited six years later, he doesn’t know who she is. “This book is about wanting to forget the past while wanting nothing more than for someone else to remember,” says Kyra, a high-school sophomore.