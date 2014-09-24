The All-Time Best Books for Toddlers
From bright bold pictures to colorful characters and engaging stories, these toddler books are perfect for little listeners—and readers.
The Very Hungry Caterpillar
By Eric Carle
Yup, the caterpillar's still hungry! And just like him, when it comes to this book toddlers can't seem to get enough.
Press Here
By Herve Tullet
Full of whismy and wonder, this New York Times bestseller will make your babe-un believe in magic. Seriously. This book is something special.
Love You Forever
By Robert Munsch
First published in 1986, Love You Forever has sold more than 30 million copies—and for good reason. This book is a beautiful, sentimental, and touching tribute to a parent's unconditional love their child. But be warned: You may cry.
Little Blue Truck
By Alice Schertle
The Beatles once said "we get by with a little help from our friends," and the characters in Little Blue Truck prove that is true. A fun story about friendship and support.
Feminist Baby
By Loryn Brantz
Fearless, funny, and smart, Feminist Baby dismisses gender stereotypes while empowering your pint-sized peanut to be exactly who they are.
Yummy Yucky
By Leslie Patricelli
How often do you say "yucky" to the things your kid puts in their mouth? Read this book with your child to explain the difference between yummy and yucky—so they'll (hopefully) stop experimenting on their own.
Goodnight Moon
By Margaret Wise Brown
From a black, rotary telephone to the room's (infamous) red balloon, Goodnight Moon is a classic children's bedtime book. A must-have for any collection.
Where's My Teddy?
By Jez Alborough
If your toddler's got a lovey, then there's a good chance they will relate to this book, which involves a search for a missing teddy bear.
Counting Kisses
By Karen Katz
A countdown to bedtime, this book is sure to inspire lots of sweet snuggles.
Everyone Poops
By Taro Gomi
While an elephant may make a big poop—and a mouse may make a tiny poop—the truth is everyone poops, and this books seeks to be a fun but matter-of-fact guide to all things number two. Perfect for potty training tots.
Baby Happy, Baby Sad
By Leslie Patricelli
You know from personal experience how quickly your child's moods can swing. This book creatively helps toddlers understand their most common emotions.
Green Eggs and Ham
By Dr. Seuss
Try as you might, you cannot resist Sam-I-Am and his green eggs and ham. This wacky rhyming classic is as fun now as it was the first time you read it. Now, run out and get it!
Corduroy
By Don Freeman
For any kid who has dreamed of having an empty department store all to themself, Corduroy is a dream come true. This adorable bear has terrific adventures on his way to find his missing button.
Pat the Bunny
By Dorothy Kunhardt
With unique materials and textures and an array of fun colors, Pat the Bunny is a great, interactive "first-reader."
The Family Book
By Todd Parr
Adopted families, stepfamilies, one-parent families, and families with two parents of the same sex, along with the traditional family are all chronicled here in a funny, silly, and accepting way. A terrific tool for teaching children about differences.
Are You My Mother?
By P.D. Eastman
For the restless toddler who relishes audience participation. Each time the confused young bird asks a strange animal, "Are you my mother?" your kids will knowingly answer, "No!" And they might even explain why not. A wonderful teaching tool with a warm-fuzzy ending.
Diary of a Worm
By Doreen Cronin
A hilarious book about the surprisingly intriguing life of a young worm. Written in diary form, our worm observes the differences between being a worm and being a human. He laments that he can't have a dog or chew gum, but is relieved that he doesn't have to visit the dentist. ("No cavities. No teeth either.") We can all relate.
Walter, the Farting Dog
By William Kotzwinkle and Glenn Murray
If the word "fart" is taboo in your house, this could be the perfect book for you and your family. Author William Kotzwinkle follows Walter through some embarrassing escapades, all to show him that gas might be kind of funny. But in the words of Kotzwinkle's first book, "Everybody poops."
It's Okay to Be Different
By Todd Parr
Written by best-selling author Todd Parr, It's Okay to Be Different is a reassuring book about embracing who you are. Build confidence, compassion, and empathy with this powerful book.
The Monster at the End of This Book
By Jon Stone
Who doesn't love lovable ol' Grover? After all, he's one of the most beloved characters on Sesame Street. In this book, Grover confronts his fears—with a little prodding from the reader—and discovers the unknown isn't as scary as he imagined.
The Big Shiny Sparkly First Words Book
By Willabel Tong
This is a great book for the curious preschooler who is just discovering that learning can be fun. There's plenty to do, with questions to answer, flaps to lift, and unique illustrations to teach children about their first words.
Baby Beluga
By Raffi
We love this board-book version of Raffi's most popular tune about a baby whale and his Eskimo, walrus, and dolphin friends. Ashley Wolff's lighthearted illustrations bring the song to life.
Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?
By Bill Martin Jr.
A blue horse, green frog, and yellow duck are some of the unforgettable animals your baby will spot in this colorful book.