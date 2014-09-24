The All-Time Best Books for Toddlers

September 24, 2014
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Courtesy of Viking Juvenile

From bright bold pictures to colorful characters and engaging stories, these toddler books are perfect for little listeners—and readers.

Start Slideshow

1 of 24

The Very Hungry Caterpillar

Credit: Courtesy of the Penguin Group

By Eric Carle

Yup, the caterpillar's still hungry! And just like him, when it comes to this book toddlers can't seem to get enough.

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 24

Press Here

By Herve Tullet

Full of whismy and wonder, this New York Times bestseller will make your babe-un believe in magic. Seriously. This book is something special.

3 of 24

Love You Forever

By Robert Munsch

First published in 1986, Love You Forever has sold more than 30 million copies—and for good reason. This book is a beautiful, sentimental, and touching tribute to a parent's unconditional love their child. But be warned: You may cry.

Advertisement

4 of 24

Little Blue Truck

By Alice Schertle

The Beatles once said "we get by with a little help from our friends," and the characters in Little Blue Truck prove that is true. A fun story about friendship and support.

 

5 of 24

Feminist Baby

By Loryn Brantz

Fearless, funny, and smart, Feminist Baby dismisses gender stereotypes while empowering your pint-sized peanut to be exactly who they are.

 

6 of 24

Yummy Yucky

Credit: Courtesy of Candlewick Press

By Leslie Patricelli

How often do you say "yucky" to the things your kid puts in their mouth? Read this book with your child to explain the difference between yummy and yucky—so they'll (hopefully) stop experimenting on their own.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 24

Goodnight Moon

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

By Margaret Wise Brown

From a black, rotary telephone to the room's (infamous) red balloon, Goodnight Moon is a classic children's bedtime book. A must-have for any collection.

8 of 24

Where's My Teddy?

Credit: Courtesy of Candlewick Press

By Jez Alborough

If your toddler's got a lovey, then there's a good chance they will relate to this book, which involves a search for a missing teddy bear.

9 of 24

Counting Kisses

Credit: Courtesy of Simon & Schuster, Inc.

By Karen Katz

A countdown to bedtime, this book is sure to inspire lots of sweet snuggles.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 24

Everyone Poops

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

By Taro Gomi

While an elephant may make a big poop—and a mouse may make a tiny poop—the truth is everyone poops, and this books seeks to be a fun but matter-of-fact guide to all things number two. Perfect for potty training tots.

 

11 of 24

Baby Happy, Baby Sad

Credit: Courtesy of Candlewick Press

By Leslie Patricelli

You know from personal experience how quickly your child's moods can swing. This book creatively helps toddlers understand their most common emotions.

12 of 24

Green Eggs and Ham

Credit: Courtesy of Target

By Dr. Seuss

Try as you might, you cannot resist Sam-I-Am and his green eggs and ham. This wacky rhyming classic is as fun now as it was the first time you read it. Now, run out and get it!

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

13 of 24

Corduroy

Credit: Courtesy of Target

By Don Freeman

For any kid who has dreamed of having an empty department store all to themself, Corduroy is a dream come true. This adorable bear has terrific adventures on his way to find his missing button.

14 of 24

Pat the Bunny

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
BUY NOW

By Dorothy Kunhardt

With unique materials and textures and an array of fun colors, Pat the Bunny is a great, interactive "first-reader."

15 of 24

The Family Book

By Todd Parr

Adopted families, stepfamilies, one-parent families, and families with two parents of the same sex, along with the traditional family are all chronicled here in a funny, silly, and accepting way. A terrific tool for teaching children about differences.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

16 of 24

Are You My Mother?

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

By P.D. Eastman

For the restless toddler who relishes audience participation. Each time the confused young bird asks a strange animal, "Are you my mother?" your kids will knowingly answer, "No!" And they might even explain why not. A wonderful teaching tool with a warm-fuzzy ending.

17 of 24

Diary of a Worm

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

By Doreen Cronin

A hilarious book about the surprisingly intriguing life of a young worm. Written in diary form, our worm observes the differences between being a worm and being a human. He laments that he can't have a dog or chew gum, but is relieved that he doesn't have to visit the dentist. ("No cavities. No teeth either.") We can all relate.

18 of 24

Walter, the Farting Dog

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

By William Kotzwinkle and Glenn Murray

If the word "fart" is taboo in your house, this could be the perfect book for you and your family. Author William Kotzwinkle follows Walter through some embarrassing escapades, all to show him that gas might be kind of funny. But in the words of Kotzwinkle's first book, "Everybody poops."

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

19 of 24

It's Okay to Be Different

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

By Todd Parr

Written by best-selling author Todd Parr, It's Okay to Be Different is a reassuring book about embracing who you are. Build confidence, compassion, and empathy with this powerful book.

20 of 24

The Monster at the End of This Book

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

By Jon Stone

Who doesn't love lovable ol' Grover? After all, he's one of the most beloved characters on Sesame Street. In this book, Grover confronts his fears—with a little prodding from the reader—and discovers the unknown isn't as scary as he imagined. 

21 of 24

The Big Shiny Sparkly First Words Book

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

By Willabel Tong

This is a great book for the curious preschooler who is just discovering that learning can be fun. There's plenty to do, with questions to answer, flaps to lift, and unique illustrations to teach children about their first words.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

22 of 24

Baby Beluga

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

By Raffi

We love this board-book version of Raffi's most popular tune about a baby whale and his Eskimo, walrus, and dolphin friends. Ashley Wolff's lighthearted illustrations bring the song to life.

23 of 24

Brown Bear, Brown Bear, What Do You See?

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

By Bill Martin Jr.

A blue horse, green frog, and yellow duck are some of the unforgettable animals your baby will spot in this colorful book.

24 of 24

A Pocket for Corduroy

Credit: Courtesy of Amazon
BUY NOW

By Don Freeman

Lisa is warned by her mother to take everything out of her pockets before washing them. Corduroy, her teddy bear, hears this and after realizing he has no pockets, he searches to no end to find one.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next