Best Picture Books for Kids Ages 3 to 8

By Karen Cicero November 04, 2021
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Credit: Getty Images. Parents.

From ages 3 to 8, children are learning to read and improving comprehension. Consider stocking their library with these winning picture books, which are filled with intriguing stories and captivating illustrations.

Start Slideshow

1 of 12

Outside, Inside

Credit: Courtesy of Roaring Brook Press
shop it

Written and illustrated by LeUyen Pham

Sparse prose and bright illustrations juxtapose outdoor and indoor scenes from around the world during the height of the pandemic, helping kids process their experiences. Young reviewers felt the message deeply. As one 8-year-old told us, "I'm going to save this book for my kids so they can see how we stayed away from our friends to keep each other safe."

All ages

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 12

Stella's Stellar Hair

Credit: Courtesy of Imprint
shop it

Written and illustrated by Yesenia Moises

A colorful celebration of Black girls' hair, this "zippy read-aloud blends STEM and self-esteem into a narrative as artful and creative as any of Stella's hairstyles," says judge Liv Hanson, youth content curator at the Chicago Public Library.

Ages 4 to 8

3 of 12

Uma Wimple Charts Her House

Credit: Courtesy of Anne Schwartz Books
shop it

Written by Reif Larsen, illustrated by Ben Gibson

Kid reviewers related to the pressure that Uma, who creates charts for fun, feels when she's tasked with making one about her house for a school assignment. "My girls understood what it was like for Uma," said one dad. This cautionary tale of perfectionism ends with a heartfelt message of what genuinely makes a house a home. Kids requested a second read to take a closer look at the book's smattering of actual graphs in their many forms, like the bar chart "Who Holds Hands?"

Ages 4 to 8

Advertisement

4 of 12

Our Skin: A First Conversation About Race

Credit: Courtesy of Rise x Penguin Workshop
shop it

Written by Megan Madison and Jessica Ralli, illustrated by Isabel Roxas

A diversity expert and an early-literacy advocate teamed up to help parents explain race, equity, and inclusion to young kids. "I've tried to talk to my children about these topics, and I ended up confusing them," said one mom. "But not with this book. My 7-year-old loved the questions that got him to look at the nuances of our skin and those around us and the scientific reasons why skin has the shades it does. It spoke to race without judgment, and he felt empowered after knowing he had the tools to better understand the beauty that is in each of us."

Ages 2 to 8

5 of 12

Chez Bob

Credit: Courtesy of Brown Books for Young Readers
shop it

Written and illustrated by Bob Shea

"One of the funniest picture books of the year," according to judge Betsy Bird, a librarian in Evanston, Illinois, also happens to be a story about kindness and making better choices. A lazy but wily alligator tries to open a restaurant on his nose to trick birds into getting close to his mouth. While he doesn't end up eating the birdies after all, our kid reviewers devoured the shenanigans, cheeky illustrations, and sweet ending.

Ages 4 to 8

6 of 12

Bicycle Bash

Credit: Courtesy of Chronicle Books
shop it

Written and illustrated by Alison Farrell

Even families who aren't "bicycle people" pored over this extra-large, multilayered book centered on a mysterious birthday invitation. It ushers readers inside a cool bicycle museum and takes on a Where's Waldo? vibe. Kids aren't just looking for things, they're learning about them. Said one parent: "The facts about the history of bikes fascinated my daughter."

Ages 3 to 6

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 12

The Olphabet: "O" No! An Alphabet Revolt

Credit: Courtesy of Running Press Kids
shop it

Written by Jess M. Brallier, illustrated by Nichola Cowdery

The letter O wants to move to the front of the alphabet, an amusing plot that helped our kid reviewers learn the true order. "The book brilliantly uses a different color to highlight the first letter of some words so a child will recognize them," a mom said.

Ages 3 to 6

8 of 12

Stick and Stone: Best Friends Forever!

Credit: Courtesy of Clarion Books
shop it

Written by Beth Ferry, illustrated by Tom Lichtenheld

Stick can't wait to see his "family tree," so he ventures into the forest with his pal, Stone, to find it. But when he comes up empty-handed, Stone reassures him that friends can be family, too, a message that kid reviewers appreciated.

Ages 4 to 7

9 of 12

Milo Imagines the World

Credit: Courtesy of G.P. Putnam's Sons Books for Young Readers
shop it

Written by Matt de la Peña, illustrated by Christian Robinson

Told from the perspective of a boy whose mom is incarcerated, "this nuanced tale about the fallacies of first impressions is sweet but never cloying," says judge Julie Danielson, creator of the literature blog Seven Impossible Things Before Breakfast.

Ages 4 to 8

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

10 of 12

Maybe...

Credit: Courtesy of Candlewick
shop it

Written and illustrated by Chris Haughton

With plenty of artistry and humor, this story starring mischievous, mango-loving monkeys teaches kids what can happen when they don't heed their parents' advice. "It expertly captures how it feels to be a child wanting to take a risk or simply sneak an extra cookie," said one parent.

Ages 3 to 7

11 of 12

Mel Fell

Credit: Courtesy of Balzer + Bray
shop it

Written and illustrated by Corey R. Tabor

A bird who has never flown keeps kids on the edge of their seat as she plunges downward but then soars into the sky—which the book's innovative design makes even more dramatic. In this story of determination and bravery, there's plenty of humor as well.

Ages 4 to 8

12 of 12

Bear Is a Bear

Credit: Courtesy of Balzer + Bray
shop it

Written by Jonathan Stutzman, illustrated by Dan Santat

The twisty ending sold kid reviewers on this story of a girl and a bear who's her "soft warm pillow" and "brave protector" until she grows up. Parents, you'll have all the feels from this emotional arc, which shows that while childhood is fleeting, the next generation will bring joy too.

Ages 4 to 8

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Karen Cicero