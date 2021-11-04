Best Picture Books for Kids Ages 3 to 8

Written by Megan Madison and Jessica Ralli, illustrated by Isabel Roxas

A diversity expert and an early-literacy advocate teamed up to help parents explain race, equity, and inclusion to young kids. "I've tried to talk to my children about these topics, and I ended up confusing them," said one mom. "But not with this book. My 7-year-old loved the questions that got him to look at the nuances of our skin and those around us and the scientific reasons why skin has the shades it does. It spoke to race without judgment, and he felt empowered after knowing he had the tools to better understand the beauty that is in each of us."

Ages 2 to 8