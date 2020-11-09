30 Best Children's Books of 2020

Written by Meena Harris, illustrated by Ana Ramírez González

Yes, it’s about that Kamala and written by her niece. Although she wasn’t yet our elected V.P. when our kid reviewers read the book, what struck them was the sisters’ perseverance in constructing a playground in their apartment building’s empty courtyard. “‘No one could do everything, but everyone could do something’ is now one of my 7-year-old’s favorite quotes,” says one mom. Ages 4 to 8