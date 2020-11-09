30 Best Children's Books of 2020
The winners of our 12th annual kid's book awards deliver laughter and learning and thrills and chills, but most important, they are guaranteed to help your child fall in love with reading. Grab them before they’re back-ordered!
Hooray for Little Fingers!
Written and illustrated by Tristan Mory
An interactive book with extra-sturdy pages, this whimsical French import stealthily teaches kids how to count to ten. Our toddler reviewers poked their fingers through strategically placed die-cut holes—two fingers become a crab’s claws, three turn into a ladybug’s legs. “My 2-year-old couldn’t wait to see the next creature she could make come to life,” says one mom. Ages 1 to 4
Mail Duck
Written and illustrated by Erica Sirotich
On one level, this lift-the-flap book is a sweet story about a duck delivering packages that, unbeknownst to him, are for his surprise party. On another, it’s an ingenious pre-K geometry lesson. “My 3-year-old made the connection from shapes being shapes to objects having shapes,” says one mom. “Now she gets that a pine tree is a triangle shape!” Ages 1 to 4
What Is Baby Going to Do?
Written by Laura Knowles, illustrated by Juliana Perdomo
With a joyful color scheme and smart fold-out pages, the book doubles as a peekaboo game. You ask your child the title question as they spot babies wearing something (think rain boots) that hints at the answer. Ages 0 to 2
Hello, Elephant!
Written and illustrated by Sam Boughton
This book is awesome at relating cool facts about ten African animals to a little kid’s knowledge base. Fun one: “A giraffe can grow as tall as three adult humans.” Ages 3 to 6
Our World
Written by Sue Lowell Gallion, illustrated by Lisk Feng
Read it two ways. The left side of each page tells an eco-minded story about the earth. The right engages older kids with info about clouds, oceans, and geographic features. Bonus: This book turns into a globe! Ages 2 to 6
How Big Is Zagnodd?
Written and illustrated by Sandra Boynton
The “so big” gag never gets old, and the legendary Boynton brilliantly builds on it (“So fuzzy!” “So sleepy!”) with a cast of dancing aliens and one lost human. The silly names and twist ending had testers nodding in agreement with the book’s final question: Start over? Ages 0 to 2
Who Does What?
Written by Stephanie Babin, illustrated by Ilaria Falorsi
The volume of info this book packs into its fun and durable pages impressed parents. Labeled panels that slide easily—a sturdier alternative to flaps—help kids relate the object to the person who makes or uses it. Then simple job descriptions (“I help animals who are sick or hurt”) add concepts without overwhelming kids. “Every time we pick up the book, we notice another clever detail in the illustrations,” says a mom. Ages 2 to 5
You’re My Little Baby
Written and illustrated by Eric Carle
The Very Hungry Caterpillar creator has still got it. His signature collage-style illustration, tender text, and touch-and-feel elements (like a fuzzy cloud and shiny waves) have the makings of another classic. The heart-shaped mirror on the last page sealed the deal for our kid reviewers. Ages 0 to 2
Hand in Hand
Written by Alyssa Satin Capucilli, illustrated by Sheryl Murray
While there’s no shortage of bedtime books, this one stands out for its truly poetic text, a subdued palette, and characters of color. The sweet plot follows a mom and daughter on their day out together (“me/you/we, two/hand in hand/through and through”) and wraps up with the tired toddler being carried home under the stars. Bring on the snuggles. Ages 1 to 3
Play With Your Plate!
Written and illustrated by Judith Rossell
Fun is served: Part pretend kitchen, part concept book, this winner lets kids decide which four foods they want to put on their plate. At the same time, it teaches about colors, shapes, and eating healthy. “Once you show kids how it works, they can enjoy it on their own,” says one mom. Ages 2 to 6
The Alphabet’s Alphabet
Written by Chris Harris, illustrated by Dan Santat
If Sherlock Holmes and Weird Al had teamed up on an alphabet book, it might resemble this wacky and wonderful creation. Rhyming text proposes each letter’s doppelgänger in A-to-Z order. (“U is a J that’s all slouched in a chair, V is an M that cut its long hair.”) It’s catchy stuff that kids will recall when they sit down to write. Adds librarian and book blogger Betsy Bird: “Thought out to the finest particle, the story even doubles as a code.” Ages 3 to 8
Friday Night Wrestlefest
Written by J. F. Fox, illustrated by Micah Player
Put on a booming announcer voice and start the suspenseful match, featuring Dangerous Daddoo, Mama-Rama, Peanut Brother, Jellyfish, and Big Bald Baby. The shifting loyalties, larger-than-life art, and potty high jinks (“a clear the room diaper of doom!”) had our reviewers totally invested. Ages 3 to 8
Catch That Chicken!
Written by Atinuke, illustrated by Angela Brooksbank
The story with a brains-beats-brawn moral took our kid reviewers on an emotional rollercoaster ride. Expressive, action-packed illustrations fueled their connection with a fast runner whose injury sidelines her from chasing chickens in her Nigerian village. Ages 3 to 6
Old Rock (Is Not Boring)
Written and illustrated by Deb Pilutti
In this nonfiction-fiction hybrid (which is now a thing), a rock tells its life story to a pine tree. Kid reviewers thought it was cool to see the rock burst out of a volcano, chat it up with dinosaurs, and be buried in a glacier. “Kids will realize that any rock they find may have an amazing history,” Bird says. Ages 4 to 8
The Box Turtle
Written and illustrated by Vanessa Roeder
There are a lot of kids’ books about kindness and finding yourself, but this one stands out. The story of a turtle born without a shell is funny while still promoting self-confidence. The drawings of the turtle trying out substitute shells (a toolbox! a jukebox! a bread box!) cracked up our kid reviewers. Ages 2 to 6
Lift
Written by Minh Lê, illustrated by Dan Santat
Not since Charlie stepped foot in the Great Glass Elevator has a book taken kids on such an imaginative ride. “It showcases an older sibling learning about herself and accepting that her little brother is growing up, and how that will change things,” says Cassie Welsh, children’s librarian at the Nashville Public Library. Ages 4 to 8
Kamala and Maya’s Big Idea
Written by Meena Harris, illustrated by Ana Ramírez González
Yes, it’s about that Kamala and written by her niece. Although she wasn’t yet our elected V.P. when our kid reviewers read the book, what struck them was the sisters’ perseverance in constructing a playground in their apartment building’s empty courtyard. “‘No one could do everything, but everyone could do something’ is now one of my 7-year-old’s favorite quotes,” says one mom. Ages 4 to 8
Exquisite: The Poetry and Life of Gwendolyn Brooks
Written by Suzanne Slade, illustrated by Cozbi A. Cabrera
Much needed in the kid-lit cannon, this bio of the first Black person to win the Pulitzer Prize delivers a powerful message of resilience in poetic verse and acrylic portraits. The tidbit that grabbed kids most: Brooks’s first poem was published when she was 11. Ages 6 to 10
The Paper Kingdom
Written by Helena Ku Rhee, illustrated by Pascal Campion
On the surface, it’s an ode to night-shift workers who get the job done even when their child care breaks down. But the book’s storytime appeal stems from “how it shows kids that the dullest moments can turn into an unexpected adventure,” says one mom. Red dragons and large golden crowns, scattered among mops and buckets, fed our kid reviewers’ big imaginations. Ages 4 to 8
Vinny Gets a Job
Written and illustrated by Terry Brodner
The funniest book of the year (according to our school-age reviewers) stars a plaid-suit-wearing canine who fails at every job he tries. The clever wordplay (Vinny takes things too literally!) made the kids want to read the story over and over. One even said the book reminded her of her mom’s lovingly worn Amelia Bedelia series. We see the similarities too. Ages 4 to 8
The One and Only Bob
Written by Katherine Applegate, illustrated by Patricia Castelao
This sequel to The One and Only Ivan exudes equal charm and suspense. Although the animals all have much better homes, a storm puts their reunion in jeopardy. “I would rate this a million,” says one reviewer. Ages 7+
Ways to Make Sunshine
Written by Renée Watson, illustrated by Nina Mata
“If she were real, I’d be her BFF.” That’s how one 8-year-old reviewer feels about the main character, Ryan, in this new beginning chapter-book series that’s hailed by our kid-lit judges as a “modern-day Ramona.” Ages 6 to 10
What About Worms!?
Written and illustrated by Ryan T. Higgins
A rare find: an early reader with an important message—namely, that we all see situations differently. Sensory words and sounds add fun. Ages 4 to 6
See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog
Written by David LaRochelle, illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka
Using common sight words, LaRochelle constructs a highly amusing story about a dog that’s mistaken for a cat. It gets even wackier when a unicorn shows up. Ages 4 to 6
Shirley & Jamila Save Their Summer
Written and illustrated by Gillian Goerz
This fast-paced graphic novel is one of the few in the mystery genre and reminded our tween reviewers of the Nate the Great series. “After I finished it, I read it again to see what clues I had overlooked,” says a 10-year-old reviewer. Ages 8 to 12
Class Act
Written and illustrated by Jerry Craft
A companion to the Newbery Medal winner New Kid, this graphic novel shines for its realistic portrayal of what it’s like to be an eighth-grader of color at a mostly white school. In both weighty and lighthearted moments, the dialogue feels authentic. Head to Parents IGTV to watch Craft read two chapters. Ages 8 to 12