Best Chapter Books for Kids Ages 5 to 12
Whether your child is a reluctant reader or literary aficionado, they won't be able to put down these chapter books, which were approved by our squad of junior reviewers.
Pawcasso
Written and illustrated by Remy Lai
A surprisingly sophisticated graphic novel with a unique title character (a dog who shops at markets by himself!) engrossed our kid reviewers. In the name of fitting in and making friends, the protagonist, Jo, passes the dog off as hers. Said one mom: "Though the circumstances in the book are unusual, this act of stretching the truth to impress people is extremely relatable to grade-schoolers."
Ages 8 to 12
Stamped (for Kids)
Adapted by Sonja Cherry-Paul from the book by Jason Reynolds and Parents advisor Ibram X. Kendi, illustrated by Rachelle Baker
The youth version of the best-seller Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You exposes elementary-schoolers to uncomfortable truths about U.S. history. "I was unaware that President Obama faced so much trauma when he ran for office," said a 10-year-old. Added another, "I learned that President Abraham Lincoln, who is known for abolishing slavery, had opinions that Black people are unequal."
Ages 6 to 10
Simon and Chester: Super Detectives!
Written and illustrated by Cale Atkinson
The first book in a new graphic novel series debuts on a whimsical note when a boy and a ghost try to uncover how a mysterious pug got into the kitchen. High jinks and witty illustrations cracked up our kid reviewers.
Ages 6 to 9
Maybe Maybe Marisol Rainey
Written and illustrated by Erin Entrada Kelly
Sensitive and anxious Marisol is an exceedingly relatable Filipino American heroine in this book that bridges early readers and middle grade. The journey to overcome her fears and climb a magnolia tree in her backyard is full of suspense and heart.
Ages 6 to 10
I'm On It!
Written by Andrea Tsurumi
An entertaining way to learn about prepositions like through and under, this early reader puts a frog and a goat in hilariously tenuous positions.
Ages 5 to 8
That Thing About Bollywood
Written by Supriya Kelkar
With all the magic and heart of Bollywood, this book "deftly deals with the question: 'When your parents separate, can you still be a family?' " says librarian Liv Hanson. Adds a 12-year-old reviewer, "It's similar to the TV show Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist, but way cooler."
Ages 8 to 12
The Chance to Fly
Written by Ali Stroker and Stacy Davidowitz
With an über-appealing story line, this novel cowritten by a Tony Award–winning actor helps kids believe in their dreams. "If you've ever doubted yourself or had crush problems, and you love Broadway," said an 11-year-old reviewer, "this book about a character with physical limitations who wants to perform in Wicked is absolutely for you."
Ages 8 to 12
The Double Life of Danny Day
Written by Mike Thayer
An intriguing premise—a charismatic 12-year-old who lives every day twice but only remembers the second time—enthralled our kid reviewers. They were fascinated by how Danny takes notes on his "do-over days" to deal with bullies, and heartened that he still manages to make friends. Said a 12-year-old reviewer, "The book made me think about the possibilities of getting to restart my day."
Ages 8 to 12
Sisters of the Neversea
Written by Cynthia Leitich Smith
A suspenseful and beautiful retelling of Peter Pan, minus the kidnapping, sexism, and misrepresentation of Native Americans, is ideal for a family read-aloud.
Ages 8 to 12
The Troubled Girls of Dragomir Academy
Written by Anne Ursu
A mystery-fantasy mash-up with a feminist perspective drew in readers who longed for justice at the isolated boarding school where the main character has been sent as a punishment for practicing magic. "It's an amazing story about family, friendship, and finding the truth," said a 10-year-old reviewer. Lots of twists kept kids turning pages.
Ages 8 to 12