Best Chapter Books for Kids Ages 5 to 12

Adapted by Sonja Cherry-Paul from the book by Jason Reynolds and Parents advisor Ibram X. Kendi, illustrated by Rachelle Baker

The youth version of the best-seller Stamped: Racism, Antiracism, and You exposes elementary-schoolers to uncomfortable truths about U.S. history. "I was unaware that President Obama faced so much trauma when he ran for office," said a 10-year-old. Added another, "I learned that President Abraham Lincoln, who is known for abolishing slavery, had opinions that Black people are unequal."

Ages 6 to 10