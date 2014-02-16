9 Best Books to Teach Listening
I Just Don't Like the Sound of No! by Julia Cook
R.J. can't stand the word "no" and tries to turn every negative answer into "Maybe" or "We'll see" by arguing. But when his teacher starts the "Say Yes to No" club, he learns that "no" isn't so bad after all. (Ages 3 and up)
Listen and Learn by Cheri J. Meiners
Read this colorful book to your preschooler to illustrate the importance of listening during school. He might even pay attention better at home, too. (Ages 3 and up)
Oink, Oink Benny by Barbro Lindgren
Benny, an incorrigible little pig, falls into a mud hole after disregarding his mother's instructions. This story, told with spare text and expressive pictures, will have your kids giggling while it teaches them the consequences of not listening. (Ages 3 and up)
Lilly's Purple Plastic Purse by Kevin Henkes
Lilly can't wait till sharing time to show the class her shiny new purple purse, and her favorite teacher, Mr. Slinger, is forced to take it away. She decides to get revenge, but then realizes the error of her ways and works hard to regain his favor. (Ages 4 and up)
I Have a Little Problem, Said the Bear by Heinz Janisch
Bear needs help, but none of the animals in his village will listen long enough to hear what his problem is before offering solutions. Little kids will relate to his frustration at not being heard, and you can use it to explain how it makes you feel when they don't listen. (Ages 4 and up)
Howard B. Wigglebottom Learns to Listen by Howard Binkow
The first book in this award-winning series chronicles the tale of a little rabbit that gets into all kinds of trouble for failing to focus on his teacher and friends. In the end, Howard learns that life is much happier when he becomes a good listener. (Ages 4 and up)
Why Should I Listen? by Claire Llewellyn
Kids can easily get caught up in the moment and forget to pay attention. This book takes them step by step through the reasons why listening at all times is essential. (Ages 4 and up)
My Mouth is a Volcano! by Julia Cook
Does your child's constantly interrupt others? This story, told through the eyes of Louis, a little boy whose words wiggle and jiggle until they explode right out of his mouth, will teach her the value of respecting others and waiting for her turn to speak. (Ages 4 and up)
Listen Buddy by Helen Lester
Buddy has big, beautiful bunny ears but can't seem to use them to listen. Silliness ensues as Buddy constantly misunderstands his parents' requests?until he finally learns to tune in, just in time. (Ages 5 and up)
