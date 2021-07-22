The Best Books to Teach Kids About Money

'Show Me the Money' by Alvin Hall

Depending on how precocious your kid is, you might be able to introduce Show Me the Money even before high school, but certainly by high school you'll want them to start learning about the economy - the global economy, e-commerce, free and fair trade, and how capitalism works. These lessons should help them prepare not only for life, but also their Economics 101 course in undergrad. The added-value is that this text also touches on ethics and inequality, ideas that are particularly salient to high schoolers who are learning their place in the world and discovering their own personal passions. Paul O'Mahony and Chris Farrell are offering Rethink Money for Children & Teens for free on their website Funancial Freedom, an online training platform that teaches kids and teens to become financially smart. First, the book is awesome because it is not filled with fluff just because it is free. It has over 300 pages of must-know information that parents will wish they had when they were younger. This book covers wealth building by planting the realization that time is on their side. If they start saving and investing early, becoming rich is fool-proof. Not only does it cover good debt vs. bad debt, but it also provides the building blocks for an entrepreneurial mindset. These days that level of strategy and forward-thinking innovation is invaluable, whether they decide to open a lemonade stand or design the next big app.