10 Best Books for Teens of 2020

Written by Traci Chee

Set three months after the attack on Pearl Harbor, this book—written in verse and letters—is a moving account of 14 young Japanese Americans who were removed from their San Francisco neighborhood and forced to go to incarceration camps. “I got invested in the characters,” says Sonya, a high-school sophomore. “I liked how the story went from person to person, and each person was different in how they wrote and how they saw the world.”