The Best Books Age by Age: Babies

February 03, 2008
Check out some of our favorite books for babies.
Pat the Bunny

By Edith Kunhardt Davis

This classic is still one of our favorites because it's so interactive -- we love touching the bunny's fur, playing peekaboo, and more.

Goodnight Moon

By Margaret Wise Brown

There's no denying that this bedtime routine classic deserves space on every kid's bookshelf.

Go, Dog, Go!

By P.D. Eastman

Perfect for young children's short attention spans, this book is simple, straightforward, and silly.

Goodnight, Gorilla

By Peggy Rathmann

This story is told almost entirely through the illustrations -- making it very easy for babies to follow along.

Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?

By Dr. Seuss

This book will have you making all sorts of sounds from pop to klopp, all of which will delight your baby -- and bring on plenty of those smiles and giggles you love.

Toes, Ears & Nose!

By Marion Dane Bauer

Teach older babies to ID their body parts with this fun read.

Mrs. Mustard's Baby Faces

By Jane Wattenberg

Babies loooove looking at other babies. These close-up pics of other gorgeous baby mugs are sure to fascinate your infant.

C Is for Coco: A Little Chick's First Book of Letters

By Sloan Tannen

Get your baby on the fast track to preschool with this book teaching numbers 1 to 10.

Baby Faces

By DK Books

This tome of different babies making expressive faces (happy, sad, etc.) helps boost your baby's social IQ. Plus, the squishy cover is perfect for mouthing, teething babies.

Belly Button Book

By Sandra Boynton

What baby or toddler isn't obsessed with his belly button? This book on the subject is full of Boynton's signature illustrations and silly rhymes.

White on Black

By Tana Hoban

This wordless book of white shapes on a black background is perfect for young babies, who love looking at bold, contrasting colors while their eyes are developing.

Copyright © 2008. Used with permission from the March 2008 issue of Parents magazine.

