The Best Books Age by Age: Babies
Pat the Bunny
By Edith Kunhardt Davis
This classic is still one of our favorites because it's so interactive -- we love touching the bunny's fur, playing peekaboo, and more.
Goodnight Moon
By Margaret Wise Brown
There's no denying that this bedtime routine classic deserves space on every kid's bookshelf.
Go, Dog, Go!
By P.D. Eastman
Perfect for young children's short attention spans, this book is simple, straightforward, and silly.
Goodnight, Gorilla
By Peggy Rathmann
This story is told almost entirely through the illustrations -- making it very easy for babies to follow along.
Mr. Brown Can Moo! Can You?
By Dr. Seuss
This book will have you making all sorts of sounds from pop to klopp, all of which will delight your baby -- and bring on plenty of those smiles and giggles you love.
Toes, Ears & Nose!
By Marion Dane Bauer
Teach older babies to ID their body parts with this fun read.
Mrs. Mustard's Baby Faces
By Jane Wattenberg
Babies loooove looking at other babies. These close-up pics of other gorgeous baby mugs are sure to fascinate your infant.
C Is for Coco: A Little Chick's First Book of Letters
By Sloan Tannen
Get your baby on the fast track to preschool with this book teaching numbers 1 to 10.
Baby Faces
By DK Books
This tome of different babies making expressive faces (happy, sad, etc.) helps boost your baby's social IQ. Plus, the squishy cover is perfect for mouthing, teething babies.
Belly Button Book
By Sandra Boynton
What baby or toddler isn't obsessed with his belly button? This book on the subject is full of Boynton's signature illustrations and silly rhymes.
White on Black
By Tana Hoban
This wordless book of white shapes on a black background is perfect for young babies, who love looking at bold, contrasting colors while their eyes are developing.
