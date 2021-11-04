8 Best Board Books for Babies, Toddlers, and Preschoolers of 2021

Written and illustrated by Steven Weinberg

Inspired by his daughter's fascination with clothes tumbling in the dryer, Weinberg spins a tale that will get kids excited to help with chores. The googly eyes on the cover attracted our toddler reviewers, while interactive elements and fun words like rrrumble kept them invested. Said one mom: "Now my son talks about clothes being yucky and moves our laundry from the washer to the dryer."

Ages 1 to 3