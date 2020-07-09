7 Vintage Children's Books You Need In Your Library

By Catherine Hong
Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.
Illustration by Francesca Spatola; Amazon (2)

These classic kid's books may be out-of-print, but it doesn't mean you can't find them! Children's book authors explain why they think they're worth the search and a read even if the pages are worn.

Start Slideshow

1 of 7

The Flight of Dragons

Harry N. Abrams
SHOP IT

“I pored over the oversize, full-color The Flight of Dragons, by Peter Dickinson (ages 6+), which posited, from an academic but still lighthearted perspective, that dragons were real. There were passages and even diagrams that proved how they flew and why they escaped the fossil record.”

—Dave Eggers, author of Most of the Better Natural Things in the World

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 7

The Big Book of Cats

Grosset & Dunlap
SHOP IT

“I checked out The Big Book of Cats, by Gladys Emerson Cook (ages 4 to 8), every week in kindergarten. The lushly painted cat portraits with brightly colored eyes and fluffy fur were so engaging, the words were just frosting on a cat cake.”

—Matt Lamothe, author of This Is How We Do It

3 of 7

The Ruby Knight

Del Rey
SHOP IT

“My grandfather bought The Ruby Knight, by David Eddings (ages 8 to 12), for me when I was 10, introducing me to the world of fantasy. It had adventure, magic, monsters, swords, and a cool invented world.”

—Christopher Paolini, author of the Inheritance Cycle series

Advertisement

4 of 7

The Man With the Purple Eyes

Abelard-Schuman
SHOP IT

“In The Man With the Purple Eyes, by Charlotte Zolotow (ages 6 to 8), the illustrator depicted the main character, Anna, with black hair, which meant that Anna looked a little like me. When my daughter was born, I named her Anna after that character!”

—Linda Sue Park, author of A Long Walk to Water

5 of 7

The Brothers Lionheart

FBA Powersetup
SHOP IT

“I never met Astrid Lindgren, but she was my best friend through childhood. Still is. Her book The Brothers Lionheart (ages 8+) is the greatest of adventures about tyranny and dragons, life and death, friendship and bravery.”

—Fredrik Backman, author of A Man Called Ove

6 of 7

Very Worried Walrus

Holt Rinehart and Winston (WRB)
SHOP IT

“I had the entire Sweet Pickles collection on my bookshelf, and Very Worried Walrus, by Richard Hefter (ages 8 to 12), is the one I read again and again. I was very, very worried all the time. When I read that book, it felt as if someone understood me. Even if it was a walrus who was afraid to ride a bicycle.” (Available as an e-book.)

—Erin Entrada Kelly, author of Hello, Universe

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

7 of 7

City Boy

Back Bay Books
SHOP IT

“When I was in fourth grade, I found City Boy, by Herman Wouk (ages 8 to 12), on my parents’ bookshelf. I thought it would be a book for children because of the title, but it was a ‘grownup’ story, no pictures, with rich, complex characters. I had never known reading could offer such a rewarding experience!” (Available as an e-book.)

—W. Bruce Cameron, author of A Dog’s Purpose

Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.parents.com