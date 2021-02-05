5 Parents-Approved Children's Books to Read Right Now

Written and illustrated by Steven Weinberg

Weinberg, a middle child himself, has a knack for capturing the hardships middle kids deal with on a daily basis, whether being last of the sibs to pick a Popsicle or having to strategize the best time to be with Mom alone. And yet instead of depicting typical squabbles, the book is a proud tribute to this important role in the family. (“And I am right in the middle. Sometimes that is the best place to be.”) Ages 6 to 9

An upbeat take on sibling dynamics