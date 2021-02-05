5 Parents-Approved Children's Books to Read Right Now
These five children's books are perfect for story time, from newborns to big kids.
1. Peekaboo: Bear
Written by Camilla Reid, illustrated by Ingela P. Arrhenius
Level up your peekaboo game with this durable board book. Working on their fine motor skills, toddlers slide a knob to reveal an animal that’s hiding on every page, from birdies popping out of a nest to a bear behind a hill. Rhyming couplets, a modern yet friendly design, and a mirror on the final page elevate this work beyond the typical board book. Take it a step further by asking your toddler what sounds the animals make (hoot!). Ages 0 to 3
2. Chase the Moon, Tiny Turtle
Written by Kelly Jordan, illustrated by Sally Walker
The dramatic nighttime journey of a baby loggerhead turtle clambering out of the sand, crossing the beach, and entering the ocean to join its family provides a memorable and motivating intro to a threatened species. Props to Jordan’s lyrical storytelling, which appeals to both preschoolers and older kids. (“Dig! Heave! Sisters, brothers. Break ground. Join the others. Head tipped back, take it in. Feel cool air on your skin.”) Walker’s textured illustrations are amazing throughout. Ages 4 to 8
Inspo for little stewards
3. Sunday Rain
Written by Rosie J. Pova, illustrated by Amariah Rauscher
Any kid who’s struggled to make friends will appreciate this book’s bigger message: Being a little brave can pay off immensely. From the window in his bedroom, Elliott sees kids in his new neighborhood splashing in puddles. His mom gently nudges him outside because “Sunday rain is the most fun.” The imagination-fueled adventures that happen next will restore your faith in the kindness of kids. Ages 3 to 6
4. Fatima’s Great Outdoors
Written by Ambreen Tariq, illustrated by Stevie Lewis
Drawing on her own childhood experiences, Tariq, founder of the social platform Brown People Camping, crafts a lively story about an immigrant family’s first camping trip. While Fatima thrived in India, she feels out of place in her new American home. The getaway to the woods restores her self-confidence. Universal kid truths (like not wanting vacation to be over) make Fatima’s adventure appealing to all—and sends a subtle message that everyone could do more to make newcomers feel welcome. Ages 4 to 8
5. The Middle Kid
Written and illustrated by Steven Weinberg
Weinberg, a middle child himself, has a knack for capturing the hardships middle kids deal with on a daily basis, whether being last of the sibs to pick a Popsicle or having to strategize the best time to be with Mom alone. And yet instead of depicting typical squabbles, the book is a proud tribute to this important role in the family. (“And I am right in the middle. Sometimes that is the best place to be.”) Ages 6 to 9
An upbeat take on sibling dynamics