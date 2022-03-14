5 Favorite Children's Book Authors Share Their Best Strategies for Raising Readers

Eric Smith: 'Find books that make them curious'

Eric Smith is a literary agent who sometimes writes his own books, and lives in Philadelphia with his wife and son. Recent titles include Don't Read the Comments, You Can Go Your Own Way, and the anthology Battle of the Bands, co-edited with Lauren Gibaldi. Once upon a time he was a theater kid, and even appeared on Broadway for a season, and that love of arts inspired him to keep creating. He loves books, movies, and pop punk, but loves his kid more.

What kind of reader do you have?

I'd say we have a curious reader. Our son is 4 and autistic, and when it comes to what reading looks like, I try my best to focus on whatever he's focusing on the most. Books that are bright and colorful, full of animals and pictures... those tend to grab him and provide us with the most one-on-one time. Pointing out animals and objects and shapes, giving him an opportunity to try out new words and see how they feel. Reading time, more often than not, is when he decides it's reading time. And I adore those moments.

Do you curate everything your child reads?

To say we have a large assortment of books is a bit of an understatement. We've been collecting picture books for a while now, and at this point, I try to pick up more of what he gravitates the most to. He's recently become absolutely smitten with Charlie Brown, so we've picked up a few Peanuts picture books. Same with the television show Bluey. He tends to carry those books around the most.

Do you have a strategy when it comes to the books you choose for your child?

My wife and I try to find books that tell social stories, and explain that it's okay to react or emote in certain ways. He engages with the world differently than neurotypical folks, and I want him to know that's okay. I really love Jessie Sima's work, in particular Not Quite Narwhal, and how often that theme is a core focus.

I also plan a little for the future. He might be 4 right now, but one day he'll be in middle school. And one day, I want him reading books that he'll see himself in. I've been collecting a middle grade library for him over the years. It's one of the perks of being an author, you know? You get to know so many wonderful writers who create such beautiful works. There are middle grade books stocking up on my shelf by writers like Zoraida Córdova, Torrey Maldonado, Claribel Ortega, Elana K. Arnold, Aisha Saeed, Daniel Jose Older, Brandy Colbert... I want those books ready there, for when he's ready for them.

What books do you think are essential for your reader?

Stories that make him curious and teach him about the world, but also that just bring him joy. Sometimes there's this urge to focus on books as learning material, this book is going to teach my kid to say this or that, recognize here or there. But I think it's essential to recognize books, whether they're picture books or chapter books or novels, as conduits for joy. And representation is hugely important. We actively look for books with Black children and disabled children, just like him. It's essential for me to have him experience mirrors in the books he engages with.