5 Great Graphic Novels for Kids, According to Authors
From memoirs to reimagined classics, these stunning graphic novels for teens and tweens are a great way to introduce a new genre to kids.
A Wrinkle in Time
“I couldn’t wait for my daughter to fall in love with A Wrinkle in Time, by Madeleine L’Engle (ages 10 to 14), just as I had as a kid. I handed Lucy the book when she was 8. ‘Boring,’ she sniffed. I tried again when she was 9, and 10, and 11. Nothing worked until I discovered Hope Larson’s graphic novelization of the book. Finally, my daughter was enraptured. She finished the graphic novel and couldn’t get to the actual book fast enough.”
—Jennifer Weiner, author of the Littlest Bigfoot series
Ms. Marvel Volume 1: No Normal
by G. Willow Wilson and Adrian Alphona
In this graphic novel that shatters stereotypes, a girl from a Pakistani Muslim family inherits the identity of a famous superhero. (Ages 13+)
Anya’s Ghost
by Vera Brosgol
So much more than a ghost story, this graphic novel (with a blue, white, black, and grey color palette) has a rich, emotional plot and extraordinary character development. (Ages 12+)
Lumberjanes
by Noelle Stevenson and others
This graphic novel series has so much going for it: a spunky group of summer camp bunkmates, fast-paced plots, and fun art. (Ages 9+)
Persepolis
by Marjane Satrapi
In this stunning graphic novel memoir, the author portrays what it’s like to grow up in Iran during the Islamic Revolution. (Ages 13+)