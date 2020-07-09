5 Great Graphic Novels for Kids, According to Authors

“I couldn’t wait for my daughter to fall in love with A Wrinkle in Time, by Madeleine L’Engle (ages 10 to 14), just as I had as a kid. I handed Lucy the book when she was 8. ‘Boring,’ she sniffed. I tried again when she was 9, and 10, and 11. Nothing worked until I discovered Hope Larson’s graphic novelization of the book. Finally, my daughter was enraptured. She finished the graphic novel and couldn’t get to the actual book fast enough.”

—Jennifer Weiner, author of the Littlest Bigfoot series