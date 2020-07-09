6 Children's Book Series That Hook Kids for the Long Haul

“Even though her life was quite different than my own, I used to imagine that one day, I could solve mysteries just like she did. The Nancy Drew series, by Carolyn Keene (ages 9 to 12), felt like a time machine to me, letting me imagine what my life might be like when I grew up.”

—Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, author of Just Ask! Be Different, Be Brave, Be You