Written by Omar S. Castañeda, illustrated by Enrique O. Sanchez

Beating with cultural pride, this story focuses on Esperanza and her grandmother as they travel from the Guatemalan countryside to the city to sell their colorful handwoven tapestries. Readers will admire the young girl's confidence and entrepreneurship as she sells every last piece. Ages 4 to 8 (Also available in Spanish)

