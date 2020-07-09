15 Fantasy Books for Kids That Will Transport Them Into Another World

“My parents read to me almost every night, usually something Roald Dahl-y, brimming with wit and adventure, but along came Bridge to Terabithia, by Katherine Paterson (ages 9+). This intimate story involved a budding friendship between two kids and the make-believe world they create in the forest. The unexpected turn it takes took my breath away.”

—Actor Neil Patrick Harris, author of The Magic Misfits: The Fourth Suit