12 Board Books Beloved by Parents Editors and Their Babies

By Margaret Wise Brown

“I can still remember the feeling of being 3 or 4-years old, tucked in snug next to my mother, listening to her read this book. My mother was ever-present and fiercely protective. I don’t know why, exactly, but she seemed to fear losing us. When she held our hands on the street, her grip was tight. I didn’t understand what her anxiety was about, and even as a young kid, I resented it a bit. But reading this book, I saw my mother in the mother bunny, and I realized that at its core, her protectiveness stemmed from maternal instinct and love. I saw myself in the baby bunny too—with dueling wishes to run free and be safe in my mother’s arms. I don’t know if I knew it then, but this book taught me just how important a story can be.”

­—Julia Edelstein, Parents Editor-in-Chief