Book challenges are not new to school and public libraries, but recent bans have been unprecedented in number and scope. The American Library Association's Office of Intellectual Freedom received 330 book challenge reports from September 1 to December 1, 2021—more than twice the number of reports for the entire year of 2020. But why?

"We're at an inflection point in our society," says Emily Knox, associate professor in the School of Information Sciences at University Of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. "We do not have an agreed upon way of telling our history. We're deciding how we talk about our history, what it means to be a good citizen, and what we want kids to know about our history."

Knox draws a connection between the Black Lives Matter uprisings of summer 2020 and recent news. "[Young people] live in a very different society than the society that adults like me grew up in," she says. "Those protests were in tiny white towns around the country. Where did those kids get those ideas? How are they understanding their world? What are they learning in schools? You can imagine that was very disturbing to some parents."

Ashley Hope Perez, author of Out of Darkness and professor of world literatures at Ohio State University, also stresses the present-day stakes of such bans. Out of Darkness has been challenged repeatedly in her home state of Texas. "I'm livid at the thought of parents attacking the kinds of books that authors like me have fought so hard to get on those shelves," she says. "They're taking away access and representation, and [sending] messages of exclusion. If a person shows up to a school board meeting waving a book and calling it 'filth,' because it shows a boy having a same-sex attraction, what does that say to kids who share that character's identity? It's 'We're going to clear away what you've tried to bring into these spaces to say that you also belong, and we're going to reclaim this space.'"

By putting restrictions on who gets to claim shelf space, school boards are telling marginalized kids—especially those who are LGBTQ+ and/or kids of color—that their very existence is invalid. That's exactly what these book bans are meant to imply.

Young activists say that challenges and bans twist history for political gain. Jack Lobel is a high school student from New York and communications director for Voters of Tomorrow, a Gen Z-led non-profit that engages and represents young people in politics. "These texts inspire conversations around 'uncomfortable' subjects—that's the reason that [people are] attacking these books in particular," he says. "When these texts aren't taught to us, we're losing out on conversations that have the potential to inspire real positive change in our communities."

Voters for Tomorrow recently launched a campaign to distribute hundreds of copies of Toni Morrison's Beloved and Art Spiegelman's Maus, the latter embroiled in a ban in Tennessee that has brought renewed attention to issues of freedom of information. And teachers, librarians, kids and parents are all pushing back, too.

Such bans also have a chilling effect on lesser-known authors, most of whom are also BIPOC and/or LGBTQ+ and whose works are not as canonical as Morrison's or Harper Lee's. "This kind of action can stop a career before it even starts," says Perez. "Because you don't get school visits. Teachers and librarians may be wary of ordering a book in the future, and it's really harmful. It restricts access to the amazing readers who desperately want to read those books."

Knox and Perez encourage parents to become more involved in their local public schools. "You can go to a board meeting even if there's not a controversy; your kids are also welcome to go," says Knox. "This is just good civic behavior."

"It's really important that folks speak up and say, 'I am part of this community. My kids' teachers and librarian are partners. I want my kids to wrestle with tough issues," adds Perez. "People should be thinking about what's at stake, if this is who gets to drive educational decisions in their community."